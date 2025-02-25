NBA Legend Offers Unique Opportunity to Support St. Bonaventure’s NIL Fund
Former NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has been an innovator in the name, image, and likeness space as the new general manager of St. Bonaventure University Bonnies men’s basketball team.
Wojnarowski is offering college basketball fans a major opportunity to bid on memorabilia items from his NBA days to support his team’s NIL funds.
In partnership with upstart Daps Bounty, Wojnarowski is auctioning off multiple collectibles from his time-breaking news and gaining intel for 20 years for ESPN and Yahoo Sports.
Several of Wojnarowski's old iPhones, with wiped data, are up for bid. He used them to break some of the biggest NBA stories.
The Woj Collection is available on the Daps Bounty website for the next eight days.
The auctioned iPhones were used for landmark scoops: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to the Brooklyn Nets, Anthony Davis joining LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers, and Paul George and Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Clippers; Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell testing positive for COVID and the subsequent suspension of the NBA season; the 2023 Draft Lottery and NBA draft in which the San Antonio Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama; and the one used for his ‘Farewell’ tweet on X and in his final NBA draft as an insider.
All four iPhones have the option for an autograph and inscription by Wojnarowski, known as Woj, upon request.
The auction includes his press credentials from multiple NBA Finals, drafts, and All-Star weekends, and Wojnarowski’s ESPN employee badge.
However, his collection includes more than just phones and memorabilia items, with multiple experiences available for fans to interact and engage with Wojnarowski and athletes, coaches, and sports personalities like himself.
Wojnarowski spoke to WIVB News in Buffalo, Ny., about the importance of the revenue the partnership will generate for the Bonnies’ NIL collective, Team Unfurl.
“This is another instance where I’m trying to impact our program and help raise revenue,” Wojnarowski, said. “We are in a fight to do that, especially in our conference. And we’re trying to do everything we can to be creative and innovative.”
Wojnarowski graduated from the school in 1989, and took a 99% pay cut to become the GM of his alma mater, leaving an ESPN contract reportedly worth more than $20 million.
In a landscape where the ability to generate NIL resources is essential, St. Bonaventure is well-positioned with a college basketball general manager who spent two decades in sports media and has the brand recognition as an individual to bring a newfound level of publicity to the program.