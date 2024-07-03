NBA Legend Weighs in on Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese Debate
The WNBA has taken a massive leap forward this season in popularity due in large part to two new rookies. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese had captivated fans with their college basketball rivlary and both made the leap into the WNBA for the 2024 season.
Clark was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever. Reese, on the other hand, went No. 7 overall to the Chicago Sky.
Both players have already been putting up impressive numbers to begin their professional basketball careers. However, there is a massive debate raging about which one of them is better.
Magic Johnson, the NBA legend and a voice who speaks out on many different sports topics, revealed his thoughts on the debate.
"Those two, especially Caitlin, are definitely a direct result for what’s going on [in the WNBA]. They’ve changed college basketball. The ratings don’t lie, the numbers don’t lie. Then we see it right now, probably more Caitlin than Angel, coming into the league because she’s selling out arenas. Caitlin is drawing 19,000. Angel isn’t there yet, but I’m sure she’ll get there."
Basically, it's clear in their rookie years that Clark is drawing a larger amount of attention.
Unfortunately, the debate between the two players has taken something away from both of them. They are both individually great, but that is lost within the heated arguments that happen about both of them.
Despite all of the heated arguments, Reese and Clark continue to find ways to be successful. Even before their WNBA careers began, they had found success on and off the court.
Speaking of off the court success, Clark has received an insane NIL valuation of $3.1 million. Reese is slightly behind her at $1.8 million. Both stars found ways to turn their name and success on the court into business success away from the game.
Looking ahead at the future, both Clark and Reese will continue finding success in the WNBA. They're both an integral part of bringing eyes to the sport and making the WNBA a sport that fans truly want to watch.
It has been an amazing journey for both of them so far, but they're just getting started and have many amazing years of competition against each other to come.