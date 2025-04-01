NBA Star Trae Young Becomes Assistant GM for Oklahoma Sooners in Latest NIL Shake Up
The college sports world is ever-changing, and that is even more true in the new name, image and likeness era that has impacted every school and athletic department around the country.
One of the newest implementations for colleges and universities at the Division I level is creating a general manager position to oversee different athletic programs, something that will take things off the plate of respective coaches when it comes to handling finances.
With the revenue sharing model seemingly coming down the pike, having people in those types of roles looks like a good idea.
However, Davidson made waves with an interesting decision to bring on active NBA star Stephen Curry to become the assistant general manager for the basketball programs. He became the first active player in U.S. major professional sports to take an administrative job with an NCAA team.
What the day-to-day might look like for Curry is unknown, but he's there in part to provide "guidance" to both the men's and women's teams.
Now, Oklahoma is following suit.
Per Nick Kosko of On3, Trae Young -- another active NBA star -- has accepted the role to become the assistant general manager for the Sooners. He will also donate $1 million to the program.
"I think, obviously, today the game has changed, and with NIL in college basketball, the way it's changed, it's, I think, a perfect time for guys to be more involved with the schools that made them who they were, or help just kind of push them to be who they were,"Young said.
Again, the actual role is undefined.
With Young still playing in the NBA and unable to be truly hands-on during the season, much more of his work will likely coming during the offseason in regards to business opportunities or recruiting.
The $1 million donation is likely going to impact the program in a greater fashion.
Across the board, Oklahoma has struggled when it comes to NIL funding, something that has trickled down from the football program to others in a negative fashion.
When it comes to landing top recruits or keeping players from entering the transfer portal and securing transfer targets of their own, not having a competive financial situation is hard to overcome.
What comes from the Curry and Young situations will be interesting to monitor.
More schools around the country will likely follow in this path with notable alumni of their own, but what the actual impact is going to be isn't quite clear.