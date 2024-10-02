NC State Athletes Donate NIL Funds to Helene Storm Relief
In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, NC State Wolfpack athletes have stepped up to support relief efforts, utilizing their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) for the greater good. Through One Pack, the primary NIL collective for NC State, 48 athletes have collectively donated $4,635 to Samaritan’s Purse, a nonprofit organization spearheading recovery in western North Carolina, where the storm caused significant destruction and loss of life.
The initiative reflects the culture and values of NC State athletes, as noted by One Pack NIL’s executive director, Chris Vurnakes. “This idea originated from our student-athletes asking how they can help our neighbors in need,” said Vurnakes in a statement. “This initiative speaks to the culture of NC State, the leadership of our programs and the values of our student-athletes. This is truly NIL for good.” The athletes’ response and subsequent donations were fueled by their desire to help their neighbors during this difficult time, with the collective aiming to make a lasting and meaningful impact within the community.
While many athletes contribute, edge rusher Davin Vann is going above and beyond, contributing to relief efforts through a partnership between the athletics department and his family’s company, Joyful Movers, which is collecting items for those in need.
Hurricane Helene’s devastation has been widespread, with the death toll climbing to 160 as of Tuesday. The storm wreaked havoc across the region, with areas like Boone, North Carolina, particularly hard hit. The hurricane also impacted college football schedules, leading to the cancellation of the Appalachian State and Liberty games, and forcing teams like Stanford and East Tennessee State to adjust their travel plans.
As college athletes continue to step up through NIL initiatives like this one, their contributions illustrate a shift in the way NIL deals are being utilized. These athletes are demonstrating that NIL agreements can be about more than personal gain, offering a platform to give back and support communities in need during times of crisis.