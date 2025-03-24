NC State Welcomes New Coach as OKC Thunder Scout Linked to GM Job
After prolonged speculation, Will Wade has officially become the next coach of the North Carolina State Wolfpack men’s basketball program. The announcement, seemingly delayed by McNeese State's postseason run, comes after Wade’s Cowboys fell to Purdue in the Round of 32.
Wade’s arrival in Raleigh has delighted NC State fans, as the coach has found success at every level. After being fired from LSU in the wake of an NCAA suspension and FBI probe regarding “impermissible benefits,” his recent two-year stint at McNeese resulted in a 50 – 9 record that would land any coach several Power 4 coaching offers.
Sandwiched between the speculation of Wade’s hiring and the official university announcement, online sources have linked North Carolina State to Oklahoma City Thunder scout Andrew Slater as the program’s first general manager.
The good news for Wade and Wolfpack fans is that college athletes can now be paid, and the acquisition of Slater would be a significant first step toward success in an era where payment is made over the table.
Before arriving in OKC, Slater amassed a following on social media and earned a reputation as one of the sport’s most connected, intelligent, and influential scouting analysts at all levels. Gaining front-office experience, especially within the front office run by highly lauded Thunder General Manager Sam Presti, makes him dangerous in a collegiate basketball landscape that looks to become more professionalized next year.
Starting next season, schools will begin directly engaging in NIL revenue-sharing with student-athletes. This change will most likely be accompanied by a $20,500,000 hard cap of annual NIL funds per school across all sports as prescribed by the preliminarily approved House v. NCAA settlement agreement.
High-major basketball programs looking to contend for a championship will likely distribute $4,000,000 - $6,000,000 in NIL revenue-sharing funds to their players. Optimizing roster construction and cap management strategies in this new environment will be key to success, and most college coaches have little experience in this area.
Now, more than ever, it’s not about knowing which players are good and can fit into a system but making sure those players’ NIL deals are valued in accordance with their on-court contributions. Slater seems as capable as any to make those decisions and find value for the Wolfpack from high school and transfer portal recruiting.
After a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, North Carolina State fans have a lot to look forward to. With the transfer portal opening today, Slater should make his presence felt quickly.