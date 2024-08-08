NC State Wolfpack Star Putting NIL Money Toward Incredible Cause
The 2023 football season was an incredible one for NC State Wolfpack freshman KC Concepcion. The versatile wide receiver burst onto the scene, becoming a reliable, go-to weapon in his first season on campus.
In 13 games, Concepcion caught 71 passes for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns. He added 41 rushes for 320 yards. Three passes were attempted as well, completing one of them for a 17-yard touchdown.
Concepcion was a one-man wrecking crew for the Wolfpack offensively. He led the team in receiving yards by a wide margin, as the next closest player was Keyon Lesane with 247 yards. The only player with more rushing yards than him was quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who had 665.
That production led to Concepcion earning the ACC’s Rookie of the Year Award and freshman All-American honors. A bonafide star, he is becoming more recognizable, which is a big deal nowadays in college athletics.
The more you produce on the field, the more you will earn off of it. As a rising star in the game, Concepcion is in line to earn some solid money from NIL deals. He is already putting what he has earned to good use.
This summer, he launched the “KC Concepcion Foundation” that is a non-profit organization that will host several events. His goal is to give back to the Charlotte and Raleigh communities and he is using his own NIL money to get things started, according to his mother Arriel Concepction.
“It’s been in the talks ever since the season I had last year,” KC Concepcion said.
Last weekend, the foundation worked alongside the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s office, feeding ESCAPE campers. It is a free program for children in Charlotte.
“We brought pizzas,” KC Concepcion said. “We just want to help as much as possible in both communities— Raleigh, Charlotte and later on to everywhere across the country.”
In September, the Wolfpack have a huge game against Tennessee. There will be 25 AAU basketball athletes and coaches in attendance thanks to the KC Concepcion Foundation, who will also be hosting a tailgate before the game for everyone attending and their families.
Concepcion is determined to make as big of an impact in the community off the field as he is on it for NC State this season. This isn’t a foundation just using his name, as he will be participating in as many events as the Wolfpack schedule will allow.
“Ever since I was young, I just always had the tendency to give back to the community,” Concepcion said.
He will be at the “trunk or treat” event for kids in the area to celebrate a safe Halloween. NC State is on bye that week, and any other time that he is free, he will be in attendance at events.