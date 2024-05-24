Name Image Likeness

NCAA Agrees to $2.8 Billion Revenue Share with Athletes in Historic Settlement

The way sports look and operate at the collegiate level may be forever changed after a landmark settlement of $2.8 billion was agreed to by the NCAA.

Apr 20, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Members of the Stanford Cardinals gymnastics team react after being presented with the trophy after clinching their fifth straight NCAA Men’s Gymnastics National Championship in All Around team competition at Covelli Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Lunsford-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Lunsford-USA TODAY Sports

The way collegiate sports look, feel and operate has very likely changed overnight after the NCAA agreed to a $2.8 billion settlement that will pay past and present athletes from a revenue share model.

For past players this settlement will attempt to make whole athletes who missed out on NIL money from 2016 and onwards, which will be paid out over a 10-year period.

Perhaps the most important part of this settlement is that each conference will be able to share its television revenue money with its athletes directly. This could come into effect as soon as fall of 2025 and include up to $21 million per power conference school. Those schools could then distribute that money as they see fit.

The NCAA will cover 41-percent of the costs of the settlement while the power conferences will pitch in 24-percent of the costs. Meanwhile, the Group of 5 conferences will cover 10-percent while the second division of Division I football and non-football D-1 schools will pick up the rest of the tab.

On the surface it looks like an equitable move. However, it will change the way collegiate athletics operates all the way down to recruitment.

One of the largest concerns is how these schools will allocate money to respective sports. Many are worried that the "smaller" sports may be on the outside looking in at many schools when it comes to funding. This could lead to program cuts while the focus remains heavily on the revenue drivers such as football and baseball.

It will also give the wealthiest schools an even greater advantage than they already have when it comes to recruiting the top talent, which will only widen the divide between the top programs and the smaller schools hoping to compete in the landscape.

The long-term effects of this historic settlement remain to be seen but the way athletes get recruited and how they get paid has forever changed.

