NCAA Faces New Hurdle as Nebraska NIL Bill Rejects Contract Disclosure Mandates
With the final approval hearing for the landmark House v. NCAA settlement mere weeks away, Nebraska lawmakers are looking to reshape how the deal might function in their state.
A newly introduced bill, LB 370, could complicate the rollout of the proposed $2.8 billion revenue-sharing framework by challenging one of its key enforcement mechanisms.
Spearheaded by State Sen. Megan Hunt, LB 370 would amend Nebraska’s existing NIL law to prohibit any “collegiate athletic association” — including the NCAA — from requiring student-athletes, their schools, agents, or NIL collectives to report contract details.
That’s a direct challenge to a key provision in the House settlement, which calls for an independent clearinghouse to review all third-party NIL deals over $600 for fair market value and potential pay-for-play violations. The Nebraska bill says schools and athletes don’t have to share any of that information, not with the NCAA, the clearinghouse, or anyone.
The state of Oregon is already walking a similar path. Earlier this year, lawmakers introduced House Bill 3694, which, like Nebraska’s bill, initially sought to block the NCAA and affiliated conferences from requiring the disclosure of NIL contracts.
Although some of the bill’s more confrontational language has since been amended, the original intent was unmistakable: to carve out state-level autonomy in an increasingly federalized college sports model. While Oregon’s bill has been slightly tempered, it still serves as a warning that states are willing to legislate around NCAA policy when it suits their institutions or political interests.
That’s the tightrope the NCAA is now walking. The House settlement was never just about backpay or headline-grabbing figures — it was a blueprint for legitimacy in the NIL era. A way to create structure where chaos once ruled. To establish baseline rules, a shared financial cap, and a vetted process that everyone could live with.
However, state bills like Nebraska’s LB 370 and Oregon’s HB 3694 threaten to pull the rug out from under that entire framework. If states start going rogue — tweaking disclosure rules, rejecting enforcement mechanisms, or ignoring the cap altogether — then the House deal loses its teeth before it even goes into effect.
With each state law that contradicts or overrides NCAA policy, the message gets clearer: this isn’t about cooperation but control. What we’re watching unfold isn’t just a test of NIL oversight; it’s the opening battle in a broader fight over who governs college sports.