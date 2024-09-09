NCAA, Meta Reveal Latest NIL Empower Class of Women Athletes
Over the Summer, the NCAA and Meta announced an educational collaboration - building on the successful program from Instagram's parent company - to help women athletes across the country maximize their NIL opportunities and now the duo has revealed the roster for their latest group. With 45 schools, 25 conferences and 1.4 million combined social media followers, this semester's class is a strong and diverse one.
Led by Meta's Sports Partnerships team, the NCAA x Meta NIL Empower program will educate athletes on how to grow their audience, build brand partnerships, maintain connections that will last long past their playing careers, and put money in their pockets during and after college.
Announced directly by NCAA President Charlie Baker, the program will also include education on using social media safety resources and preparing for the future through corporate partner Invesco QQQ, who will assist in building a financial literacy and career development session.
"This is a great opportunity for women college athletes to enhance their personal brand, directly engage with college sports fans and make connections for their future," Baker said. "We are thrilled to support student-athletes, not only as they learn more about how to capitalize on their NIL, but also how they can stay safe online and limit harassment."
Out of nearly 800 applications across the country, 50 athletes were selected and make up Meta's largest roster to date of the three-year-old program. Among the athletes are Cal Berkley All-American gymnast eMjae Frazier who led the Bears to a runner-up finish this season, four-time beach volleyball National Champion Delaynie Maple formerly of USC and now Indiana and All-ACC First Team basketball star Saniya Rivers of North Carolina State, among others.
From Reels to Threads, athletes will receive education and tools to help them create high quality content that engages their audience and highlights their personal brand and personalities, while making it easier to secure paid NIL opportunities.
The program will have both a Fall and Spring Cohort including 50 athletes each, consisting of three sessions over the duration of three months, including education on branding & social strategy, reels & threads,101 do’s & don’t's of branded content, understanding monetization, creating with purpose and financial literacy.
Last year's NIL Empower group of athletes grew their followers by an average rate of 19% on Instagram, five women participated in a fundraising challenge using Meta’s social tools to drive $6,000 in donations for the “Extra Yards For Teachers” foundation and other members secured partnerships with such media brands as Togethxr, Wave Sports and Entertainment and ESPN, among others.