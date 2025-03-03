NCAA Trailblazer, Vanderbilt Star Diego Pavia Selects NIL Representation
One of the most polarizing college football players heading into next season has signed with new NIL representation to help him navigate the changing landscape in his final collegiate year.
Graduate transfer quarterback Diego Pavia of Vanderbilt — who burst onto the national scene and set school records in his first campaign in Nashville — has selected AthleteZ PR to support his personal brand development.
The Associated Press, USA Today and SEC Newcomer of the Year, Pavia's name and face went national after an upset of then-No. 1 Alabama, followed by a legendary post-game interview.
Following the win, he posted his agent's phone number on X, alerting brands that he is open for business. Now, AthleteZ PR will help the Commodores' star continue to share his unique story and connect deeper within the NIL space.
“This past year has definitely been a whirlwind for me and I am blessed for another season with my teammates at Vanderbilt,” Pavia said. “As I look to continue to share my story and connect with brands and media, it was an easy decision to partner with Megan and AthleteZ PR to help me navigate the space. Football and my studies are still the priorities, but in regards to building my brand, I am open for business!”
Pavia's NIL brand portfolio is relatively modest thus far in comparison to his big personality. He previously has worked with Raising Cane's, The NIL Store, Slim Chickens and Vanderbilt's collective Anchor Impact.
In addition to the signature win versus the Crimson Tide, Pavia led Vanderbilt to their best record and first bowl victory since 2013, while setting school all-time marks for rushing yards by a quarterback and fewest interceptions in a season.
Toward the end of last season, the graduate transfer made an even larger impact off the field. Pavia sued the NCAA stating that his time in junior college should not count toward his overall years of NCAA eligibility. The court ruled in his favor, temporarily changing the landscape of college sports and now offering athletes the opportunity to extend their college career and earn more in NIL.
Personally, Pavia will now have another season at Vanderbilt to continue to build out his NIL portfolio and prepare for the NFL.
Founded by Megan Curry — a long-time adidas and WME Sports executive — AthleteZ PR helps support student-athletes, athletic departments and collectives in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics.
“We designed AthleteZ specifically to move the Name, Image, and Likeness era forward,” Curry added. “There is no better student-athlete to collaborate with than Diego, a polarizing force both on and off the field. While there’s no doubt that his impact on college sports has broken barriers, he also brings a complex and genuine personality that is impossible not to love. We look forward to supporting him in all of his passions as he prepares for his final season at Vanderbilt and beyond. The landscape truly isn’t ready for what is to come from this trailblazer.”
Pavia will next take the field in Vanderbilt’s Black and Gold Spring Game on April 12 before officially opening the 2025 season on Aug. 30 when the Commodores host Charleston Southern.