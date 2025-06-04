Nebraska Boss Confirms Revenue Share Figure with Cornhuskers Athletes
The House vs. NCAA settlement is still on hold, thanks to another continuance in the case on Monday.
Attorneys in the case have been granted time to file for an extension for summary judgment, along with a Daubert briefing, in the landmark $2.8 billion settlement.
Now, the two sides will have to wait until June 27 for a decision from U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken on whether the settlement will be approved or not.
By July 1, if the settlement is approved, then athletic departments around the country can opt into sharing revenue with their student-athletes.
Whatever happens, Nebraska is ready.
Nebraska AD Troy Dannen on Revenue Sharing
In an interview with KETV on Tuesday, Dannen confirmed that the big change with the settlement is that the Cornhuskers will be able to share $20.5 million with their student-athletes.
By saying “… we're going to be paying our athletes $20.5 million this year,” Dannen confirmed that the Cornhuskers will be sharing at the full amount, which many power conference programs are preparing for.
Dannen and his team have been doing so for nearly a year. Those preparations naming 1890 the university’s official collective partner. Additionally, he said that student-athletes will be on one-year contracts in most cases, when it comes to revenue-sharing and NIL, with stipulations for academic progress and conduct.
Unlike other athletic departments, however, Dannen said they haven’t had to resort to major changes, such as cutting sports, to make the numbers work.
"Nebraska is very fortunate in that I think because of the wisdom of all of my predecessors in athletics, we're in an extraordinarily strong financial position and we didn't have to do anything draconian to get to the point where we're able to support the athletes to the fullest,” Dannen said.
The House v. NCAA settlement is a combination of three different cases brought by current and former student-athletes. It will allow for billions in damages will be paid to thousands of college athletes over 10 years as part of restitution for their inability to access things like Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities.
The settlement also caps rosters and, in some cases, expands rosters, especially in the case of Olympic sports. Plus, it allows for schools to fully fund every scholarship offered, which wasn’t the case pre-House.
The House settlement doesn’t limit student-athletes from engaging in NIL and many schools are bringing outside collectives in-house. But every NIL deal of more than $600 must be vetted and approved by the new NIL Go system being developed by Deloitte.