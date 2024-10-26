Nebraska Coach Drops Interesting Take on Ohio State’s NIL Success
The Ohio State Buckeyes have earned their place as one of the true college football giants, with a legacy from the sport’s early days to the modern era. Boasting several national championships, top-tier recruits, and consistent appearances in the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes are a staple in conversations about college football’s elite.
This dominance has only been reinforced since the start of the NIL era, with Ohio State continuing to assemble rosters packed with some of the most talented athletes in the country, much to the ire of other programs. Rather than being slowed down by these changes, Ohio State has found a way to strengthen its position, building rosters that blend talent and experience through a combination of legacy, development, and resources.
Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule is well aware of the enormous challenge his team will face as they prepare to face the Buckeyes. Understanding the caliber of talent Ohio State brings to the field, Rhule didn’t hesitate to express his respect for how Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has maintained such a high standard, even with the changing dynamics of NIL in college football.
"I want to first give credit to Ryan Day in that those guys are at Ohio State because Ohio State wins," Rhule said. "Players want to go to a winner. While there is an NIL component to everybody, Ryan's won. Urban won. Jim Tressel won. Ohio State has won a ton, so kids want to go be a part of one of the best programs in the country. Best receiving corps over the last however many years. All first-round quarterbacks.
For Rhule, Ohio State’s attraction isn’t defined by its NIL budget but by its tradition and player development. He pointed out that even before NIL became the standard in recruiting, the Buckeyes consistently drew top talent due to a well-established history of excellence. Rhule envisions this for Nebraska, a program that can appeal to athletes drawn to competing for championships and preparing for professional careers rather than Purely being swayed by financial incentives.
"To me, Ohio State's roster is not about NIL; it's about guys saying, 'Hey, I want to go play at a place that competes for championships.' For us to get to that point, we've got to win enough to justify players taking a chance on us until we're at the top of the mountain, and then everyone wants to come."
Rhule’s goal is clear: to elevate Nebraska to a point where the program becomes the draw, mirroring Ohio State’s ability to attract top recruits by establishing a culture of success and growth. He envisions Nebraska as once again a beacon in college football, where athletes are eager to come for both the money and the opportunity to compete for titles and build a lasting legacy in football.