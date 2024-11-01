Nebraska Cornhuskers Roll Out New Method of NIL for Athletes
More and more college programs are beginning to get creative with the way that they implement Name, Image, and Likeness for their student-athletes, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers have been no different.
Earlier this year, the program's 1890 Initiative, a collective that was founded to help the program be more competitive on the NIL front, started a branded line of beef jerky with the funds from every purchase directly supporting their NIL efforts.
Their creativity has not been in vain, as Pete Nakos of On3 Sports ranked the collective as the eighth best in collegiate athletics, right there with the big names in college sports like the Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, and Miami Hurricanes among others.
The collective has now implemented a new method of garnering funds for their student-athletes in the name of NIL while it is creative in the collegiate landscape, it is something that any and every person who has ever been a diehard fan of a team in any sport at any level is well aware of.
The collective announced on Thursday, mere days away from the tip-off of the college basketball season, that a team store would be launching, The Nebraska NIL Store, where fans can buy officially licensed merchandise with each item being assigned to a specific player.
Upon going to the site, football is the first sport that you see, and care has been taken to make sure that every player on the roster is represented.
If your favorite Cornhusker is Brian Buschini, just click the photo of him kicking a football and you will be taken directly to a page with officially licensed merchandise.
If you are more of a Dylan Raiola fan, all you have to do is click the photo of Raiola holding a football with the vast expanse of night behind him and you are taken to a page with even more officially licensed merchandise, including a plethora of items branded with the quarterback's logo.
And your hard-earned dollars will not go to waste; the vast majority of the money spent buying the merchandise goes directly to the student-athlete of your choosing!
While football is the sport of choice for the example, as well as the current landing page, it is not the only sport that is represented with this new endeavor.
If it is a sport that the university participates in, that sport's student-athletes are represented (did you know there was a rifle team?).
It is but another in a long list of creative ways that colleges have found to utilize the NIL landscape, and many others are sure to follow Nebraska's newest endeavor.