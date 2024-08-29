Name Image Likeness

Nebraska Freshman QB Raiola Launches NIL Merch with NFL Alum Dad

Ahead of his Cornhusker debut, 5-Star Dylan Raiola drops NIL Store apparel collection

Michael Ehrlich

Oct 6, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Ahead of his long-anticipated debut for Nebraska, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola has launched his first apparel collection with Campus Ink's NIL Store. Among the merchandise line, the most unique piece is a t-shirt featuring the Cornhuskers' starting quarterback and his Dad, Dominic Raiola a former Nebraska legend and NFL alum himself.

The exclusive "Raiola: A Family Legacy" shirt ($44.99) highlights Dominic - during his days at an All-American center and inaugural Rimington Trophy winner - together with Dylan. The future Cornhusker star shared the release in an Instagram collab post with Nebraska's NIL Store and the t-shirt became a top-5 seller of the week across the entire NIL Store network.

The full collection of apparel includes additional t-shirts, sweatshirts, jerseys and jersey shirts ranging in price from $39.99 to $109.99. With the NIL industry's best payouts to athletes, each sale will put money into Raiola's pocket as he begins his Nebraska career.

After three illustrious high school seasons in Texas and Arizona, Raiola played his senior year at Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) where he threw for 2,819 yards and 34 touchdowns. The top quarterback prospect in the country - according to 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals - Raiola passed for nearly 8,500 career yards with 88 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions, according to MaxPreps.

The family legacy at Nebraska also includes Raiola's uncle Donovan, Nebraska's offensive line coach, who will be in charge of protecting his nephew as a true freshman starter.

Raiola will make his Nebraska debut on Saturday at home versus UTEP on FOX.

MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

