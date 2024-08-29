Nebraska Freshman QB Raiola Launches NIL Merch with NFL Alum Dad
Ahead of his long-anticipated debut for Nebraska, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola has launched his first apparel collection with Campus Ink's NIL Store. Among the merchandise line, the most unique piece is a t-shirt featuring the Cornhuskers' starting quarterback and his Dad, Dominic Raiola a former Nebraska legend and NFL alum himself.
The exclusive "Raiola: A Family Legacy" shirt ($44.99) highlights Dominic - during his days at an All-American center and inaugural Rimington Trophy winner - together with Dylan. The future Cornhusker star shared the release in an Instagram collab post with Nebraska's NIL Store and the t-shirt became a top-5 seller of the week across the entire NIL Store network.
The full collection of apparel includes additional t-shirts, sweatshirts, jerseys and jersey shirts ranging in price from $39.99 to $109.99. With the NIL industry's best payouts to athletes, each sale will put money into Raiola's pocket as he begins his Nebraska career.
After three illustrious high school seasons in Texas and Arizona, Raiola played his senior year at Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) where he threw for 2,819 yards and 34 touchdowns. The top quarterback prospect in the country - according to 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals - Raiola passed for nearly 8,500 career yards with 88 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions, according to MaxPreps.
The family legacy at Nebraska also includes Raiola's uncle Donovan, Nebraska's offensive line coach, who will be in charge of protecting his nephew as a true freshman starter.
Raiola will make his Nebraska debut on Saturday at home versus UTEP on FOX.