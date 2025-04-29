Nebraska Star Quarterback Joins adidas NIL Roster
Following a NFL Draft class announcement that included multiple first round selections, adidas has added a top college quarterback to their growing NIL roster.
Nebraska sophomore-to-be Dylan Raiola - often modeling his look and gameplay after adidas star Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs - has joined the brand as their latest NIL signing, their latest since Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter towards the end of the college football season.
Hunter was part of adidas' NFL rookie class that included the likes of top picks Abdul Carter, Jalon Walker, Shemar Stewart and Emeka Egbuka, among others.
Raiola will now be the face of the brand's college football presence as he continues to wear the adidas adizero cleat franchise on-field for brand-sponsored Nebraska and will represent the three stripes off the field in a variety of brand marketing campaigns.
“Heading into my second season, the goal remains the same: help build the next era of Nebraska football and leave a legacy that makes our fans proud,” Raiola said. “Joining the elite family of athletes at adidas is a tremendous honor, and their support strengthens the journey as we continue building something special in Lincoln.”
The brand's NFL roster is vast, including stars Mahomes, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Garrett Wilson, Chris Jones, David Njoku, Tua Tagovailoa, Aaron Jones, Trevor Lawrence and Brock Purdy.
Raiola finished his freshman year in Lincoln as a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award, while starting all 13 games, throwing for 2,819 yards - the most by a freshman in program history - and 13 touchdowns.
“We’re focused on identifying and building the most dynamic and talented roster of student-athletes in collegiate athletics,” said Chris McGuire, adidas Vice President of Sports Marketing. “We’re looking for that next generation of elite athlete, and Dylan certainly fits the bill. He’s one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the country and his commitment to building a special legacy at Nebraska makes him an ideal addition to our roster.”
Raiola and Nebraska kick off the 2025 season on August 28 when they visit Cincinnati.