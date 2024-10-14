Nevada Rivals Kick Off NIL Competition Ahead of Game
As college sports evolve in the NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) era, universities are stepping up to ensure their student-athletes receive solid backing. The Nevada Wolf Pack and the UNLV Rebels have found a creative way to turn their longstanding football rivalry into an off-field NIL contest with the launch of the "Silver State Showdown" NIL Fundraising competition. This initiative, designed as a membership drive, is set to ramp up support for student-athletes ahead of their upcoming football clash on November 30, known as the Battle for Nevada. Both schools are working through their respective NIL collectives, Friends of the Pack and Friends of UNLV, to make it happen.
Nevada's football head coach, Jeff Choate, highlighted the significance of this fan support, stating in a press release, “It's time for the Silver State Showdown, and we need your support more now than ever. This challenge isn’t just about what’s going on on the field. It’s about what Coach Ault called Nevadatude: that can-do spirit that will always lead the Wolf Pack to the top. By joining Friends of the Pack, you have an opportunity to make a huge impact on our student-athletes experience and be a game changer for building a foundation of a strong program.
On the other side, UNLV Athletic Director Erick Harper rallied Rebel fans with his call to action: “Our rivals to the north are rallying behind their own, but here at UNLV, the Rebel spirit stands unmatched. This campaign is about more than just competition. It’s about showing Rebel student-athletes that their fans are behind them every step of the way.”
Membership in these programs starts at $10 a month for Friends of the Pack and $25 a month for Friends of UNLV. Participants can access perks like exclusive content, private events, and other member-only experiences. This rivalry-fueled competition isn't limited to football. The campaign will continue through winter and spring sports, encouraging fans to stay engaged with the rivalry all year round.
This fundraising model is a savvy way for universities to stay ahead in the NIL era. By capitalizing on existing rivalries, schools can secure ongoing financing for their athletes, ensuring their programs thrive. The Silver State Showdown offers a blueprint that other colleges could quickly adopt, demonstrating how fan passion can translate into real support for student-athletes, which is increasingly vital in today’s sports landscape. Nevada and UNLV are showing that with the right approach, schools can successfully turn rivalries into a cycle that feeds itself.