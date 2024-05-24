New Era for College Athletics: RedBird and Weatherford's 'Collegiate Athletic Solutions'
RedBird Capital Partners and Weatherford Capital have unveiled Collegiate Athletic Solutions (CAS), a specialized platform designed to support both public and private university athletic departments throughout the United States. CAS offers flexible capital solutions tailored to the unique needs of each institution it is deployed for, aiming to enhance their competitiveness while ensuring efficient operations.
The platform, led by Gerry Cardinale and former Florida State quarterback Drew Weatherford, provides financial support to athletic departments, allowing them to invest strategically in areas that are crucial for success. With a focus on long-term growth, CAS collaborates closely with university leadership to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of collegiate athletics.
Recognizing the unique and diverse governance and financial structures across states, CAS has developed customized programs to meet the specific requirements of each university. By offering a debt-like capital structure with returns linked to revenue generation, CAS aligns its interests with those of the athletic departments without imposing fixed payments.
Cardinale emphasized the parallels between the current changes in collegiate athletics and previous shifts in media distribution and revenue models. He stressed the importance of bridging the gap between premium intellectual property and revenue optimization to drive sustainable growth.
Weatherford highlighted the increasing financial disparities among athletic departments, driven by factors like conference realignment and evolving media rights agreements. He underscored CAS’ mission to provide universities with the necessary capital to remain competitive amid these challenges.
CAS leverages the extensive collective experiences of RedBird and Weatherford in various aspects of sports management including ticketing, hospitality, media rights, and player development.
CAS represents a proactive approach to supporting university athletic programs, providing them with the necessary resources and guidance needed to succeed in a dynamic environment. Though innovative capital solutions and partnerships, CAS seeks to drive long-term growth and success for its partnered programs.