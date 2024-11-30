New Era in College Athletics Calls for Heated Debate on MSU’s Interlocking Logo
Mississippi State’s old logo, the “Interlocking MSU” is not a fan favorite amongst MSU Bulldog fans. In a tough 2-9 record year thus far, Bulldog supporters reflect on their consistent top 20 appearance in the 1990s. Upon reflecting on the performance record, fans are also wanting the return of when Coach Jackie Sherrill’s team wore the interlocking M, S, U letters.
Previously, fans’ opinions had fallen to deaf ears. The athletic department could choose what to hear and even decide to ignore those concerns, suggestions, or ideas outright. Now, with the integration of fans in college athletics there is a new era of a fan-first mindset. Fans have made their voice heard in a variety of ways whether out of nostalgia or preference via branding, petitions, message boards, or simply any other desire.
This new era calls for fans to contribute to “collectives”. The “collectives” is funding for the players directly. Questions from fans, specifically Mississippi native fan Brian Martin wonder if they are acting like an owner who funds the roster.
“The Banner M” logo replaced the “Interlocking MSU” logo and continues to be the logo for the entire university. Aside, MSU wants to stand out from other schools that have similar initials and other students.
Since 2023, the “State Script” logo has been on each player’s helmet. The interlocking MSU appeared for the Bulldogs of 1998 that made it to the SEC title game celebrating a 25th anniversary game.
Interestingly, Isaac Sparks of Mathison Mississippi notes that ‘A lot of fans don’t care about the logo and the ones that do overwhelmingly favor the “Interlocking MSU”’.
18-month athletic director, Zac Selmon, indicates that brand-building isn’t switched on a whim. He further indicates that voices will be heard and if there is a meaningful purpose to highlight history, then perhaps these considerations will be met.
The constant debate with the newly NIL era, forces the question of what money means and the implications of an active dollar. At the University of Arkansas, there was a parallel movement where fans wanted to bring back the “‘Slobberin’ Hog’ Razorback” logo that was during some of the most highlighted games of the basketball program ultimately leading to the national title.
Thanks to the new invigoration of college athletics, Selmon met with Sparks which might have never happened. Selmon implicates that he enjoys meeting and listening with constituents as he understands the importance of building personal relationships to align goals of the athletic department. Selmon also notes that he embedded a fundraising program at previous institutions such as Oklahoma and North Carolina so he understands the value of fans.
Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas Athletic Director, posed a 24-hour challenge to raise $500,000 for Arkansas’ NIL Collective where the money would be matched by a single donor. The desired logo would return to the centercourt of the arena for the $1 million total. Soon enough, the logo was added that morning.
Today’s athletic directors yearn for money from both big and small donors. Regardless of the amount, all voices matter in the decision making, implementation, and strategic thinking of the fans. As Martin states “‘it makes you feel like you are truly involved in the university’”.