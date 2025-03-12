New Fast-Food Endorsement Makes NIL Deals with 12 Collegiate Athletes
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced their new name, image and likeness partnership with 12 collegiate basketball players. As part of the branding deal, the student-athletes will share their favorite menu items across social media and the brand's website.
The Spring 2025 Starting Lineup includes two athletes from Auburn University, two Duke Bluedevils, three Iowa State Cyclones, two Kansas Jayhawks and three Tennessee Volunteers.
Freddy's boasts the major role that basketball has played in the brand's story, crediting their involvement in the 2024-25 basketball season to the work of the players. Each athlete was also able to share personal stories about the chain restaurant, glowing with the success to represent a family-favorite establishment in their college towns.
Freddy's began in Wichita, Kan., starting out as a local shop serving uniquely-styled steakburgers, hotdogs and fries. Since its establishment in 2002, Freddy's has grown into a nationwide franchise while maintaining the hometown feeling; a feeling that was a selling point to many of the student-athletes involved in the NIL deals.
Iowa State's forward Addy Brown emphasized the family-centered nature of the brand, noting that Freddy's was always the place to go after basketball games in her own hometown.
"I know that Freddy himself was super involved in the local community, and I think that's so cool," Brown adds.
The full list of players that have agreed to Freddy's endorsement include the following students and their respective universities:
Johni Broome, Auburn University
DeYona Gaston, Auburn University
Mason Gillis, Duke University
Ashlon Jackson, Duke University
Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State
Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
Addy Brown, Iowa State
Flory Bidunga, University of Kansas
Regan Williams, University of Kansas
Tess Darby, University of Tennessee
Edie Darby, University of Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler, University of Tennessee
Social media brand enhancements are becoming more popular, benefitting both the student-athlete and brand involved. The ultimate goal of NIL deals is to enhance an athlete's collegiate experience, and the financial support that comes from these deals allows athletes to build their own image.
This new NIL deal with Freddy's will allow each of these basketball players to represent an establishment that has personal meaning to them, while also enhancing the Freddy's brand. Backing up these particularly accomplished athletes showcases the dedication of each of them, especially in the lense of personal growth and achievement.