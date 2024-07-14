New Florida State Star Touts Circle K Polar Pops in NIL Deal
DJ Uiagalelei hasn’t played a game for Florida State yet but he’s already ingratiated himself to fans and to the NIL community in Tallahassee.
Recently, Uiagalelei turned down an invite to speak at ACC Media Days in Charlotte, deferring the invite to Florida State players that were a part of last year’s undefeated ACC championship team.
Now, he has a new deal with Circle K, one of the largest convenience store chains in the nation. Based out of Tempe, Ariz., the stores can be found in just about every state.
The Circle K deal includes a commercial for its Polar Pop, which comes in several flavors but also has a Powerade flavor that the 23-year-old touts as his favorite.
“DJ Uiagalelei here, I am at my favorite convenience store, Circle K,” he said in the commercial. “Out here in Florida, it gets real hot. So whenever I’m done golfing or just want to get something to drink to cool down, pop over to Circle K because they got the 79 cent Polar Pop.”
Uiagalelei is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football, as he started his career with Clemson as one of the top-rated recruits in the Class of 2020. He backed up Trevor Lawrence as a true freshman and took over as the starter in 2021.
He was one of the first football players to truly leverage himself in the NIL market as he signed deals with Dr Pepper and Bojangles, the latter a southern fast-foot chicken restaurant.
He eventually fell out of favor near the end of the 2022 season when he was replaced by true freshman Cade Klubnik during the 2022 ACC Championship Game and opted to move into the transfer portal after the season.
Uiagalelei linked up with Oregon State for the 2023 season and was a Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist as he helped the Beavers go 8-4 and threw for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns with 219 rushing yards and six scores.
With Oregon State and Washington State ending up as the only remaining members of the Pac-12, he opted to transfer to Florida State, where he’ll try and help the Seminoles finish the job and reach the College Football Playoff. Last year, despite a 13-0 record and an ACC title, FSU was not selected, in part due to the injury to quarterback Jordan Travis.
Uiagalelei has a career record of 30-10 as a starter with 9,451 yards of total offense, including 8,319 yards and 57 touchdowns passing and 1,132 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing.