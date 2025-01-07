New Full-Service NIL Agency Gathers Noteworthy Clientele for Official Launch
Momentous Sports Partners officially launched a new NIL agency at the start of the new year, introducing student-athletes to a cutting-edge, full-service agency.
With an astounding 27 clients to kick off the company, Momentous Sports Partners has already got their foot in the door with major, headlining athletes. The full client list invloves a wide range of collegiate players, all of whom are dedicated to their sport and this agency. This new initiative is focusing on athletes that want to build their name with their school first, spending the time and dedication before declaring for their respective professional leagues.
Founders Joey Pennavaria and Daniel Hennes are putting a heavy emphasis on representing every type of college athlete, noting that each player is entering this new world of NIL deals as an aspiring professional. Pennavaria and Hennes recognize the effort that different types of athletes bring to the court.
This business is focused on college basketball, giving players a uniquely different and specified group of fans and businesses to collaborate with.
In an interview with the agency, Hennes addressed the direction of the company, sharing his side of the inspiration:
“Really excited to be launching Momentous. As Joey and I listened to the needs of our clients this past offseason, it became clear that there was not a good full service agency focused solely on college basketball.
"These guys are pros now and needed to be treated like that. We launched Momentous so that players can have full service representation while in colleges and we hope to help bring transparency to the marketplaces for players, schools and coaches.”
Pennavaria dove deeper into the uncertainty surrounding NIL deals and collectives, expressing his motivation to give athletes the space to work on building up their name, image, and likeness. Their clients are the future of college sports, and the two men recognize that there's no stopping the NIL world from evolving without them. They weren't going to miss that bus.
Jeremy Roach, Hunter Dickinson, RJ Davis, and Zakai Zeigler are just a few of the headlining players that have partnered with Momentous. Players from far and wide are shooting their shot with this new agency, getting their own piece of the NIL action.
Through networking and sharing ideas, Hennes and Pannavaria were introduced to each other, as well as some big names in the basketball world. Each mind behind Momentous wanted to create something that wasn't for the pros; something that helped the students excel in ventures both on and off the court.
This isn't to say that Momentous won't help their clients get to the big leagues, however. That is the end goal, but for now, the agency wants to put the emphasis on each client's college career. A good foundation will help athletes now and in the future, especially as the NIL game keeps progressing.