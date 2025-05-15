Name Image Likeness

New Louisiana Executive Order Allows Direct NIL Payments from Schools

Louisiana governor Jeff Landry is seeking a competitive advantage for state college sports programs with NIL in recruiting.

Maddy Hudak

Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

With no federal legislation on NIL compensation for college athletes in place, nor final approval of the House settlement, state governors are stepping in to take action.

It’s been a bizarre offseason of state legislature involvement in college sports, with many looking to eliminate state income tax on name, image, and likeness payments to recruit top talent in college football and men’s basketball.

Another race has begun to allow colleges to directly pay their student-athletes, a practice that has already been implemented in several states, according to Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry.

With an executive order he signed on Tuesday, Landry is leveling the playing field for Louisiana colleges.

Louisiana Colleges Can Now Pay Student Athletes Directly for NIL

The executive order will allow schools in Louisiana to directly pay star athletes for the use of their name, image, and likeness.

It will protect institutions from any adverse actions by the NCAA, athletic conferences, or other governing bodies should they facilitate direct NIL compensation to athletes.

Importantly, it prohibits the use of state-allocated funds and will remain in effect until either sufficient federal legislation is enacted on NIL or the effective date of the House settlement.

“Louisiana is proud to be home to student-athletes who consistently compete and win at the highest levels of college athletics,” Landry said. “As national policies and developments continue to reshape the landscape of college sports, this executive order is about fairness—for our Louisiana students, our schools, and our athletes.”

The aim of the order is to retain an in-state competitive advantage, or rather, not fall at a disadvantage, in attracting student athletes.

LSU Tigers athletic director Scott Woodward spoke about the executive order and the importance of what it allows.

“We’re grateful to Governor Landry for his leadership and proactive approach with this executive order,” Woodward said. “This will afford all higher education institutions in the state of Louisiana the ability to remain nimble and at the forefront of the ever-changing college athletics landscape.” 

The order really only stands to protect the state schools until something more concrete is enacted, and that’s expected with the impending settlement that will bring revenue sharing to college athletes through direct payments.

Most schools aren’t waiting for that approval date and have been operating, frankly, as if approval is imminent.

That approach is risky without state law ensuring that these actions will not result in negative consequences from the NCAA or other parties.

While it shows the clear need for federal guidance, it clears the path for schools in the state to go ahead and directly pay athletes immediately without fear.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Maddy Hudak
MADDY HUDAK

Maddy Hudak is the deputy editor for Tulane on Sports Illustrated and the radio sideline reporter for their football team. Maddy is an alumnus of Tulane University, and graduated in 2016 with a degree in psychology. She went on to obtain a Master of Legal Studies while working as a research coordinator at the VA Hospital, and in jury consulting. During this time, Maddy began covering the New Orleans Saints with SB Nation, and USA Today. She moved to New Orleans in 2021 to pursue a career in sports and became Tulane's sideline reporter that season. She enters her fourth year with the team now covering the program on Sports Illustrated, and will use insights from features and interviews in the live radio broadcast. You can follow her on X at @MaddyHudak_94, or if you have any questions or comments, she can be reached via email at maddy.hudak1@gmail.com

Home/NIL News