New NIL Deal Sparks Between Georgia Football Star and Athens Rock Lobsters
Georgia Bulldogs' Defensive Lineman Nazir Stackhouse has struck up a deal with the Athens Rock Lobsters to show off his claws. In the team's latest promotional video, Stackhouse will be attending Promo Night on Jan. 3, 2025.
The Athens Rock Lobsters are putting a new twist on NIL deals, supporting their local college stars ahead of the New Year. As Georgia's official professional hockey team of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, the Athens Rock Lobsters have created a great opportunity for Stackhouse.
The 2024-25 hockey season has already begun for the Lobsters, and so far, Stackhouse is using his Bulldogs fanbase to gather support for the Lobsters.
Stackhouse will make an appearance at Atkins Ford Arena on Friday. The Athens community will see the best of both words as First American Bank & Trust present Stackhouse on the ice for the best of football and hockey.
Fans that purchased the special promotional ticket package will be able to participate in a pre-game meet and greet with Stackhouse. The Bulldog will connect with fans, exemplifying the positive impact that NIL deals have throughout many different sports communities.
After Stackhouse's pre-game meet up full of autographs and pictures, fans that purchase the "Stackhouse Superfan Suite" will have the chance to carry on with their experience in one of the arena's elite stadium suites. Stackhouse will join the fans in the suite to cheer on the Lobsters through three periods of play.
This deal not only provides a unique experience for diehard football fans, but it will serve to bridge the gap between the two sports. Stackhouse will share his insights on the game of hockey. His knowledge of icing penalties, power plays, and fast-paced play is just one question away when fans lean into this all-exclusive experience.
To add to the fun, the Rock Lobsters will auction off an original Athens Rock Lobster hockey jersey featuring Stackhouse’s nameplate and jersey number (78). The jersey will include his autograph.
This new partnership aims to spark a feeling of togetherness within a community. The world of sports is something Stackhouse is no stranger to, and he is working in conjunction with the Lobsters to bring his local community together on the ice.
The Lobster's official press release drove home their decision to partner with Stackhouse, stating, "Stackhouse plans to use his platform to simplify the sport for newcomers. Whether it’s explaining the strategy behind a penalty kill or the importance of a goalie’s role, his approachable demeanor will allow fans to learn about the sport from a beginners perspective."
Gaines Group Activations has set the standard in NIL partnership, engaging both athletes and their
communities.