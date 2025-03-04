New NIL Social Media Video Series Highlights College Basketball Athletes
Fifth Third, a personal banking company, announced their new name, image and likeness program to support and promote student-athletes. Team Fifth Third will feature 26 college basketball athletes in a new social media video series, highlighting each athletes' personal back stories.
The Fifth Third superstars were chosen based on academic excellence, athletic growth and their commitment to their chosen institutions. Athletes like Walter Clayton Jr., Bree Hall, Anthony Leal, Jillian Hayes and Javon Bennett are just a few of the student-athletes that were chosen for the 2025 Team Fifth Third roster.
Each student's on-court achievements will be exemplified with the added bonus of being part of Team Fifth Third.
Six schools are being represented in the NIL program, each with values that align with Fifth Third's. New partnerships were built with the University of Florida, Indiana University, the University of South Carolina and Xavier University.
Well before their NIL program, Fifth Third has had an influence in college athletics for quite some time. The bank's existing partnerships first built the bridge between Fifth Third and NIL. The University of Cincinnati and Kennesaw State University are both homes to Fifth Third Arenas, and Fifth Third is also the official bank of the University of Dayton Athletics.
Part of Fifth Third's big campaign is putting 166.7% effort into everything they do. The same goes for Team Fifth Third; student-athletes will get the commitment and effort that they deserve. College basketball fans will have the opportunity to support their favorite players while learning how each one built their own legacy.
The student-athletes that were chosen to represent their hometowns, families and universities will be featured in a video series. Fifth Third will be using social media platforms to help these athletes build their own social media presences.
Specific details about the financial support that Fifth Third will be giving to their new team have not been released, but the bank remains dedicated to showing support.
Each athletes' off-court personalities will shine through in the video series, allowing fans to get a peek into the normal lives of their favorite athletes. Amplification of stories is just as important as direct funds in today's world of NIL.