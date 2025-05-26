New Notre Dame Hoops General Manager Reveals Views on NIL Strategy
The ever-shifting landscape of NIL has forced big-time college hoops programs to drastically reshape the way they construct their rosters. Reports have surfaced that multiple teams are set to spend upwards of $10 million in 2025 on their respective rosters.
This type of spending has, in turn, put a ton of extra downward pressure on the teams that aren't quite in that upper echelon of the college basketball landscape. Among these programs are the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who haven't made the NCAA Tournament in three seasons.
This lack of success in the NIL era has forced the university to seek extra help navigating this new era of college hoops, and they did so by hiring Pat Garrity, a former Irish player, to oversee both their men's and women's basketball programs as general manager.
Pat Garrity on Notre Dame and NIL
Per On3's Dan Morrison, Garrity recently spoke about his plans for getting the Fighting Irish back on the big stage and how the impending changes to NIL will impact that framework in 2025 and beyond.
“This summer, I think, is maybe a bad example to develop any thoughts on it,” Pat Garrity said. “Because it was probably the most unregulated that it’ll ever be. You had kind of the ending of the collective era and everyone preparing for the revenue-sharing era.”
Garrity is obviously referencing the impending NCAA vs. House settlement decision, which college athletics programs hope will be approved soon. It will implement new rules and regulations that will inevitably alter everything about how colleges across the country are able to use NIL.
While it's unknown how these new reforms will reshape NIL, he new GM already has a good idea of how he wants to approach landing and retaining top talent in this new landscape. While NIL will certainly play a massive role, he also wants to sell players on the benefits of leaving a legacy at Notre Dame.
“I think the larger perspective that I have on it is there are a lot of student-athletes that are making good decisions for them, that they’re rewarded financially,” Garrity said. “But they’re also gonna get through college connected to a place and being remembered at a place."
This appears to be the main thing Garrity wants to focus on, and it's not a bad strategy. The Fighting Irish are among the most celebrated brands in college athletics. Garrity believes that if they can sell their players on leaving as an all-time great, everything else will fall into place.
"I think that we have to be able to demonstrate to our student-athletes that we can get you there, and that’s ultimately the important thing," he said.
It's certainly an interesting approach to NIL, which Garrity believes can pay off if given time. It will be interesting to see how fast he can do so and whether or not it can get the Irish back to the big dance in March.