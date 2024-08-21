New Partnership Enhances NIL for College Athletes Nationwide
OneTeam Partners, a leader in commercializing group licensing rights for college and professional athletes, has entered into a multiyear partnership with ONIT Athlete, a rapidly growing trading card and collectible brand. This collaboration aims to create trading cards for thousands of college athletes and enhance equitable revenue opportunities through a group licensing program that benefits both male and female athletes.
During the 2023-24 academic year, ONIT Athlete worked with over 4,500 college athletes across 111 teams at 40 universities, issuing significant royalties. The company is projected to generate over $7 million in royalties in the 2024-25 academic year, further expanding the impact of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for student-athletes.
“We’re excited to team up with OneTeam, who have been generating significant momentum in the college group licensing space. Their streamlined method makes it easy to collaborate and prioritize athletes’ rights and equitable compensation. This partnership will allow us to move faster and create more NIL opportunities for more student-athletes,” said Chad McCloud, CEO of ONIT Athlete.
ONIT Athlete has distinguished itself as a collegiate trading card market pioneer, offering team sets across 12 sports, including football, basketball, baseball, volleyball, lacrosse, gymnastics, and soccer. Additionally, the company is on the cutting edge of equitable compensation in NCAA sports, working with 838 athletes in women’s sports last season, and plans to exceed that number in the coming year.
“Finding partners like ONIT Athlete, who are disrupting the marketplace and investing in college athletes, aligns perfectly with our mission at OneTeam. Our expertise in maximizing athlete NIL through group licensing platforms, combined with their commitment to ensuring equitable value, makes this collaboration a natural fit,” said Aaron Solender, Senior Director of College Strategy & Operations at OneTeam.
OneTeam’s platform simplifies athlete rights management, offering athletes passive income opportunities through the Group Licensing Agreement (GLA), which complements their overall NIL portfolio. Successful partnerships with brands like Fanatics and EA Sports have demonstrated the effectiveness of this model.
The first sets of trading cards from this partnership are set to be released to the public in August 2024. OneTeam’s college group licensing program continues to grow, with ONIT Athletes joining other key licensees such as Fanatics, EA Sports, and Branded Custom Sportswear. This program offers college athletes opportunities to earn from their NIL inclusion in products like jerseys, t-shirts, video games, trading cards, and more. It provides scalable solutions that benefit athletes, schools, and licensees nationwide.