New Postseason College Basketball Tournament Ups the Stakes With Huge NIL News
The inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament just became much more interesting, as Fox Sports recently announced there will now be some massive NIL deals in store for the team who comes out on top.
According Fox Sports college basketball analyst John Fanta, Fox Sports and Vivid Seats have teamed up to offer a first-of-its-kind $500,000 NIL prize pool that will be awarded to the top four teams in the tournament.
The revolutionary NIL deal has been dubbed the "Vivid Seats Ambassador Program", and will award the winner a package worth $300,000. The runner-up will receive $100,000 and the two remaining semifinalists will receive $50,000 each.
The tournament itself is the brainchild of Fox Sport's Executive Vice President Jordan Bazant, who wanted to expand College Basketball's postseason outside of those who make the NCAA Tournament and NIT.
"We're trying to raise the experience for student-athletes," Bazant said when asked about what drove him to start new Tournament. "College football has evolved in so many ways. There's no big-game bowl experience for basketball programs. We have 12 NBA teams coming to this event, if not more, and if you're in the NCAA Tournament or the NIT, you can't send someone to every game. At our event, you can, and we'll have NBA people at every single game. It's exposure that they wouldn't otherwise have."
The 16-team single-elimination tournament is slated to kick off on March 31.
It will feature 11 teams from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East, with the remaining five teams coming from other mid-major conferences.
Some of the notable names include the Villanova Wildcats, Georgetown Hoyas and Nebraska Cornhuskers.
With NIL only growing larger and larger, innovative prize packages like this are likely to continue become more popular.
They will also go a long ways in helping grow postseason college basketball through tournaments such as the College Basketball Crown.
Added NIL incentives will also add more fuel to the competitive fire, making for some extremely entertaining basketball.
All in all, it seems like the College Basketball Crown will be gaining some serious momentum in it's first year.