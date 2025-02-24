New 'Women in NIL' Webinar to Feature Top Industry Experts
With the investment in women's sports - at every level - at an all-time high, the NIL landscape has been a driving force for this evolution. From iconic student-athletes dominating the space to teams and universities providing new resources to level the playfield with the traditional men's football and basketball investments, we are clearly in a new era for women's sports. But this is just the start.
Short-form media software platform Greenfly is partnering with AthleteCon’s Sam Green and
UCLA’s Assistant Director of NIL Maddie Walsh to present a "Women in NIL" conversation that will explore how female athletes and professionals are navigating the evolving landscape. The panel will be moderated by NIL expert, lawyer, professor and writer Kristi Dosh with speakers representing a wide range of roles within the industry.
Dosh will be joined by Green, Walsh and Michelle Meyer, Founder of NIL Network and Rachel Maeng Brown, Founder of GEN Agency and GEN NIL for this free webinar.
"This event is an opportunity for those interested in NIL to hear directly from two expert
consultants, an agent, a P4 administrator, and a successful entrepreneur working directly with
student-athletes across the country every single day,” said Walsh. “The fact that it’s also
amplifying women in this space is just a huge bonus.”
The discussion will cover topics such as each panelist’s unique career path, a look at the current state of NIL and collegiate athletics overall, a deep dive into the challenges and opportunities that are unique to female athletes and professionals in this space, plus predictions for what’s coming next and how aspiring NIL professionals can make the most of the emerging opportunities.
“As a woman who has been in the NIL space since its inception, I’m excited that this event
addresses a real need. Meaningful conversations, impactful networking, and actionable game
plans on how to navigate the industry as a woman in sports," added Green. "I’m proud to be part of this game-changing event, empowering other women to succeed in this space."
Registration for "Women in NIL" is open now for the free webinar that kicks off on March 7 at 4PM ET.