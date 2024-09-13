NFL Draft Expert Makes Bold Claim About Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers
Quinn Ewers has a lot going on for himself with the Texas Longhorns.
He's one of the top Heisman Trophy candidates in the nation, he has a chance to lead his team to a national championship, and he's getting paid a lot of NIL money.
Speaking of his NIL money, Ewers ranks No. 5 among all NIL athletes and No. 4 among college football NIL players with a shocking $2.3 million valuation, as shared by On3.
Despite all of his success on and off the field in college, Ewers is now chasing another goal.
He wants to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
Currently, he has a very legitimate chance of turning those dreams into a reality.
ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. spoke out about Ewers. He made it clear that he thinks the Texas star has a very real chance of being the top quarterback drafted next offseason.
"In my opinion, right now, he's got to be right there as the elite quarterback in this draft at QB1, with Carson Beck out of Georgia, Shedeur Sanders [at Colorado]... Cam Ward at Miami, Jalen Milroe from Alabama will be there to challenge. But I think you can make a strong case right now that Ewers is QB1 in this draft."
Throughout the first two games of the season, Ewers has put up big-time production. He has completed 69.8% of his pass attempts for 506 yards, six touchdowns, and an interception.
In order to make it official and become the No. 1 quarterback taken in the 2025 NFL draft, Ewers will need to play at his best against elite competition.
Looking ahead at the rest of the season, there are some daunting games on the schedule.
They'll take on the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 12 and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Oct.19.
Ewers has already played very well against the Michigan Wolverines, leading his team to a dominant 31-12 win last weekend.
So far, he has lived up to the hype. He has proven all of the experts right for talking about him being a legitimate superstar. That performance against Michigan bodes well for him to step up and handle the pressure against both Oklahoma and Georgia.
All of that being said, Ewers has a huge opportunity ahead of him. If he plays to his full potential throughout the rest of the season, he has a shot to be the No. 1 pick in the draft.