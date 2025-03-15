NFL Free Agency Leaves Clues About Former NIL Star Quarterback's Draft Destination
Former Miami Hurricanes' quarterback Cam Ward had a 2024 campaign that will make generational wealth part of his legacy.
In February, he signed an NIL deal with Canes Collective. Then in March, Ward's NIL marketing agent, Jeffrey Weiner, said his client signed a multi-year deal with a Fortune 500 company.
Fast forward to November, and the eventual Heisman finalist became a brand ambassador for Giorgio Armani Beauty, promoting the company's Aqua Di Gio cologne.
Ward's next step in both football and career earnings is the NFL draft, where he is among the favorites to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick.
He's a dynamic talent coming off a very successful year, but he is not a slam dunk first selection like a few top-of-the-draft quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence and Andrew Luck were before him.
Ward is very much in play to be the top player selected in the 2025 NFL draft, but it's not a virtual certainty like it was for Lawrence or Luck.
However, just a few days into NFL free agency a few teams at the top of the draft have made moves that signal future intent.
Here's a breakdown of those moves and what they could mean for Ward.
Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick, where they have been consistently linked to either selecting Ward or Penn State edge Abdul Carter.
They signed two new starting linemen in free agency in former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. and veteran guard Kevin Zeitler.
The team overpaid for a solid, but not elite player in Moore with an $82 million deal over four years. Zeitler leaves the Detroit Lions for a $9 million contract with the Titans, though he is much closer to the end of his career than his prime.
What does this have to do with Ward?
Right now, the Titans have spent their first round picks in each of the last two years on offensive linemen and have now added a notable tackle in Moore and a steady veteran in Zeitler. Throw in the $14.255 million center Lloyd Cushenberry will count against the cap in 2025, and it's quite clear Tennessee has prioritized building their offensive line.
Is that a prelude to selecting Ward, or marching out Wil Levis again for the 2025 campaign?
Building through the trenches is a strategy deployed by many successful NFL minds like John Madden and Joe Banner, but it looks like the Titans are building a foundation for a new quarterback.
The signing of Moore, in particular, makes it look like Ward is the target rather than reliving the Will Levis experience or signing a veteran free agent like Russell Wilson.
Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, and they are an organization in flux.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the 2025 season, and his contract with Cleveland will go down as one of, if not the worst in the history of the sport.
Simply put, the Browns need a new future at quarterback.
The organization just traded for Kenny Pickett, who would be the team's starter if their opener was this Sunday. It's possible they bring in Russell Wilson or re-sign Jameis Winston, but right now, the team has a gigantic question mark at the most important position in football.
If Ward is there when Cleveland is on the clock, it would be a surprise if they don't take him, especially since his skillset parallel's Watson's when he was at the peak of his powers.
New York Giants
The New York Giants are in a precarious position because they will almost certainly have to trade up to have a shot at Ward.
Further, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are unlikely to survive another bad year in the Big Apple. That puts both coach and general manager in a position where saving their jobs is their actual priority, which can often lead to short-sighted, rash decisions that can bury organizations for years.
The Giants escaped paying a hefty price for 37-year-old veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who will be back with the Los Angeles Rams.
He could have elevated New York to a playoff appearance, which would complete the objective of saving Schoen and Daboll's jobs, but even in a best-case scenario, they would have needed a new answer at quarterback within the next few years after spending premium draft capital to acquire Stafford.
Rumors of Aaron Rodgers' intent seem to favor a pact with the Steelers or maybe even the Minnesota Vikings over joining the Giants.
Rodgers is coming off a better year than many give him credit for, but still not one befitting of his future first ballot Hall of Fame career.
He makes sense for New York since he's a short-term solution who gives the team a better chance to win than any quarterback they've had since they drafted Daniel Jones in 2019.
But do the Giants make sense for Rodgers?
Pittsburgh does not have losing seasons under Mike Tomlin, and the Vikings have a Super Bowl-caliber roster that would also allow Rodgers to exact vengeance against the Green Bay Packers, the team that no longer wanted him.
Both of those situations make more sense for Rodgers' swan song than New York, whose biggest draw might genuinely be that he wouldn't have to move since the Giants have a brutal schedule and continue to have major issues with pass protection.
Wilson would be more of a consolation prize than the target, while any other veteran left on the market would almost certainly result in this being the last year for Schoen and Daboll in New York.
The organization's interest in trading up with the Titans to take Ward has been a consistent rumor since the end of the season.
If Big Blue can't acquire Ward, forcing another quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick sounds like the worst-case scenario for the franchise.
Two things are clear for all three of the teams at the top of the draft; they each need a new quarterback for this season and none of them currently have a great option on their roster.
That points towards Ward being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, allowing the former NIL star to cash in on his value once again.