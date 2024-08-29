NFL Legend Drew Brees Reveals Bold Take About Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning
There are very few names in college football bigger than Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.
Even though he hasn't played much, he's one of the most successful players in the NIL marketplace and he's viewed as a future superstar and NFL quarterback.
Manning is currently ranked as the No. 3 overall player when it comes to NIL money. He's ranked No. 2 among all college football players.
On3 has given him a shocking $3.1 million NIL valuation at this point in time.
Amid all of the hype that is surrounding him and his massive off-the-field success so far, fans are hoping for Manning to play the 2025 season as the starter for Texas and then take his talents to the NFL.
One former NFL superstar does not agree with that take.
Drew Brees spoke out boldly with his thoughts about Manning. He believes that the young quarterback needs to stay as long as he can with the Longhorns and develop his game before making the leap to playing on Sunday's.
“The best thing for Arch Manning is to spend five years at the University of Texas. I’ll pause and let everybody just absorb that. For him to just be in a system, be in a program, learn from one of the best QB developers in Steve Sarkisian and the rest of the staff that they’ve put together. He’s going in the SEC now, right? He’s gonna be playing against some of the top talent in all of college football. That’d be the best thing for him is just stay there, lock in, learn, grow, develop, become an incredible leader for that team and make a run at some national championships. Then, he will be the most prepared going into the NFL at that point.”
Considering the viewpoint that Brees shared, his opinion makes sense.
A huge mistake that many players have made over the years is jumping to the NFL too fast. They end up not being ready to handle the pressure and fall flat. Manning should feel no rush.
There is no question that he has shown signs of having the talent to become a franchise NFL quarterback. However, refining his craft, learning the game more, facing the pressure, and becoming a better leader in college would be valuable before heading to play professional football.
It may not be a popular take, but the plan that Brees is advising Manning to have is a sound one.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for the nephew of former NFL stars Peyton Manning and Eli Manning.