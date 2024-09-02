NFL Legend Reveals Main Key for Chicago Bears Rookie QB Caleb Williams
The Chicago Bears are set to begin the 2024 NFL season next weekend with a Week 1 matchup at home against the Tennessee Titans. It will be the start of a new era of Bears' football.
Caleb Williams, the team's rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick, will make his true NFL debut.
Ahead of his debut, Williams has heard some massive praise. He has been called a "generational talent" and the "savior of the franchise" already before playing a single regular season snap.
Of course, he's used to hearing those kinds of comments. During his time in college with the USC Trojans, Williams was one of the biggest stars in the nation and on the NIL market.
Speaking of the NIL market, Williams is one of the most successful player ever off the field. He ended up making around $10 million in NIL money.
Heading into his first regular season game, one NFL legend has offered Williams some major advice. Donovan McNabb opened up about the biggest key for the rookie to find success.
"The first thing that he has to do is he has to integrate himself into the playbook. And we can talk about the athletic ability, we can talk about the arm strength, we can talk about all the plays that he makes outside of the pocket. But if he doesn't understand what the play call is and reading the defense and understanding his keys, then he's not going to be successful."
Clearly, having a strong command of the offense is the biggest thing a quarterback has to be able to do.
McNabb also thinks that Williams is in a great position with Chicago and the weapons that the front office has surrounded him with. Many young quarterbacks don't have the kind of supporting cast that Williams will have in year one.
"I think for all young quarterbacks, they get rushed into the situation too early. Now he's in a perfect situation with all the talent around him, but yet still he has to understand what's expected of him in that office."
Those are great words of advice from McNabb. Williams needs to focus on being as confident as possible within the offense. The big plays and production will follow.
It will be interesting to see how his first NFL game goes. He's facing a lot of pressure, but that has been the case for him for quite some time.
Williams appears ready for his new challenge. The Bears are hoping he can lead them back to the promised land and fans will get their first look at him in less than a week.