NFL Star Pass Rusher Set to Assist Alma Mater with NIL as New Assistant GM
The Eastern Michigan Eagles' football program just added some massive star power to their braintrust, as the team recently announced that former player and current Las Vegas Raiders' star pass rusher Maxx Crosby has been named Assistant General Manager of the program, per Adam Schefter.
Crosby, who played for the Eagles from 2016 through 2018, becomes the first active NFL player to hold this position, and according to Schefter will assist the team in a number of capacities including recruiting, NIL management, and scouting among others.
The four time NFL Pro-Bowler and two time second team All-Pro has long been a massive supporter of EMU football, giving back to his Alma Mater in many different ways including some sizable financial donations since he entered the league.
Now, he'll be taking an official role within the Eagles' program furthering his commitment to the team that developed him into one of the NFL's best defensive players.
This is just the latest example of teams across the nation both big and small bringing on general managers to help navigate the ever shifting world of NIL and the transfer portal.
Traditionally, this role has been occupied by the head coach, but many programs have begun to realize that heaping all of that extra responsibility onto the man running the show might be a bit too much to ask.
This is where GMs have come into play, and they're beginning to reshape college sports even more so than NIL already has thus far. Look no further than former NFL star and current Stanford Cardinal GM Andrew Luck, who has essentially been given complete and total control over the Cardinal football program by the administration.
Crosby's role within the Eastern Michigan program will undoubtably be much less "hands on" than Luck's, given that he is still an active NFL player. That being said, having your most notable alumni take an active role in the team is certainly never a bad thing.
It will be interesting to see just how much Crosby is able to impact the overall recruitment and NIL efforts of his Alma Mater in this new capacity as Assistant GM, and how many other teams we see follow suit in the coming years.