4 NFL Teams Who Should Already Be Targeting Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders
Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders has a lot going on for himself right now.
On the field, he's the leader of a dynamic offense and has the opportunity to play for his father, Deion Sanders. He has taken the nation by storm and is one of the most popular players in college football.
As for his success off the field, he has built an NIL empire for himself.
Right now, On3 has him ranked as the No. 1 overall NIL athlete. They have given him a shocking NIL valuation of $4.7 million.
That being said, he's also focused on the 2025 NFL Draft. Some believe he could be the No. 1 overall pick, while others could see him sleeping out of the top 10.
Truly, no one knows where he will end up going.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at four NFL teams that should already be targeting Sanders.
Derek Carr is not a bad quarterback, but he certainly isn't the long-term answer for the Saints. Being able to move on from him to a long-term franchise quarterback like Sanders would have to be of interest.
New Orleans has been searching for their new franchise quarterback since Drew Brees retired. If they could find a way to get Sanders, they would finally have their answer.
Of course, the Cowboys have to be mentioned on this list.
Dallas has been heavily linked as a potential fit for Sanders in the 2025 draft. Jerry Jones has been very non-committal to Dak Prescott and it seems like there's a chance the two sides could part ways. If that ended up happening, Sanders would clearly be a good fit.
Up next, the Raiders have to be a team to watch. Las Vegas needs a new quarterback. Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew are not going to be the long-term options they want to stick with.
Sanders would give them the kind of long-term playmaking quarterback that could turn the franchise around. Antonio Pierce also runs the kind of team that could help Sanders reach his full potential. This would be an almost perfect match for both parties involved.
This list could not be complete without the Giants being added to it. The fact that Daniel Jones is the team's starting quarterback is evidence enough of why New York needs a new quarterback.
After years of disappointing performances from the quarterback position, Sanders would bring the kind of swag and energy that would be a breath of fresh air for the franchsie. The Giants desperately need a quarterback and no one would frown on them even if they tanked to get one.