NFLPA Warns College Athletes About Pathways NIL Deal for Video Game Licensing
This week, Pathways made headlines for offering up-front payments to student-athletes for the licensing rights for upcoming video games.
On Feb. 10, the company struck its first deals with football players at the University of Illinois and the University of Alabama.
The company is offering athletes $1,500 in exchange for the exclusive grant of rights to negotiate their future NIL licensing to sports video games at both the collegiate and professional level –– the company aims to negotiate a royalty structure they believe can earn athletes roughly four times their $600 payout from EA Sport’s College Football 25 video game.
Quickly following the announcement of the Pathways offering, the NFLPA released a statement advising college athletes to be careful when entering into their agreement.
The NFLPA warns that “Accepting the terms of the Pathway agreement as drafted could present risks or complications for potential NFL player clients, including but not limited to, not being able to comply with the grant of rights outlined in the standard NFL Player Contract and exclusion from the NFLPA's group licensing program, which includes opportunities far beyond video games.”
According to the NFLPA, under the terms of the standard NFL Player Contract, every player must enter into a group licensing agreement with the Player’s Association. This group licensing covers the monetization of athletes NIL in trading cards, jerseys, video games and more.
The NFLPA is concerned about the contract language in the Pathways deal, which states, "If/when [Player] becomes a professional football player, Pathway will have the first option and right of first refusal to license [Player's] name, image, and likeness in connection with any professional Video Games(s)."
Since the arrival of the Techmo Super Bowl in 1991, the NFLPA has been the licensing entity for NFL players who appear in video games.
In 2005, the NFL and NFLPA have entered into an exclusive agreement with EA Sports to provide NFL Intellectual Properties and active NFL players’ NIL rights to the game. This agreement effectively grants EA Sports a monopoly on any NFL-style video game. The Pathways agreement has the potential to undermine this longstanding relationship.
Beyond the concerns expressly laid out by the NFLPA, sports law figures who have seen the contract raise alarm at the lack of termination rights held by athletes in the Pathways deal.
Pathways President and Founder Partner Casey Schwab quickly responded to the NFLPA’s messaging, denying any conflict with the CBA and any assertion that the contract could jeopardize athletes’ ability to monetize their NIL through other NFLPA-provided outlets, such as jerseys and merchandise.
The battle between Pathways and the NFLPA is only beginning.
While some athletes have already entered the Pathways deal, with more players and schools expected to be pursued shortly, the strong rhetoric from the NFLPA may make many athletes, agents, and administrators pause before diving into the new company’s offerings.