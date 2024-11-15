Nike Introduces Exciting NIL Roster Highlighting Emerging Basketball Stars
A week of NIL deals in the sneaker space continues with the global footwear leader announcing their latest roster of future basketball stars. Nike revealed their newest athlete partners featuring who's who of future college, NBA and WNBA stars.
Top high school recruits Jazzy Davidson (Clackamas High School in Oregon), Jerzy Robinson (Sierra Canyon High School in California) and AJ Dybantsa (Utah Prep High School) join current Rutgers freshman duo Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper on Nike's NIL roster. The latest additions join USC and UConn All-Americans JuJu Watkins and Paige Bueckers as Nike athletes.
The Swoosh announced their NIL class on social media via a Kevin Durant-narrated "This Family Isn’t For Everyone" campaign video, providing words of encouragement and inspiration in his authentic way.
Although Bailey and Harper - who are expected to be top picks in next year's NBA Draft - play for adidas-sponsored Rutgers, they've been spotted wearing Nike shoes in competition. On a recent SLAM Magazine cover shoot, they donned their adidas team uniforms, while wearing Nike Kobe sneakers.
Dybantsa - the top recruit in the 2025 class - has rumored multi-million dollar NIL deals in front of him with the school he choses. He is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Davidson officially signed with USC this week, following in the footsteps - both with the Women of Troy and Nike - as their superstar Watkins. Robinson - who plays for Watkins' alma mater at Sierra Canyon - is the top-ranked recruit in the 2026 class.