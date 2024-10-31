Nike Signs Nine Track Stars to New NIL Deals Ahead of Season
Nike continues to dominate the sports landscape, not only with their leading athletic shoe brand, but also in the Name, Image, and Likeness space with more signings announced ahead of every collegiate athletics season.
That is no different with the upcoming track season, as Nike announced new NIL deals with nine collegiate track stars ahead of the 2024-25 season.
The new signees include Oregon Ducks Elliott Cook, Matti Erickson, Maddy Elmore, and Klaudia Kazimierska, BYU Cougars James Corrigan, Meghan Hunter, and Jenna Hutchins, and North Carolina Tar Heels Parker Wolfe and Ethan Strand.
Notable previous Nike athletes in the track space include Stanford Cardinal Charles Hicks, Florida Gator Parker Valby, and (now) USC Trojan Mia Brahe-Pederson.
“Nike has always been honored to partner with athletes who share its belief that sport can break barriers, push limits, spark change and contribute to creating a more equitable future,” a Nike representative said in a statement, “Just as we support them in pursuing their goals, they push us to think even bigger about the change we can create together.”
It is another bright day for the future of NIL and the collegiate track program, highlighted by this new deal with the most recognized brand in shoes today.
The new NIL signees are US olympians and track and field championship contenders and runners-up boasting many victories throughout their stories and collegiate careers representing their respective schools.
Nike has indicated with their above statement that they are excited to have these burgeoning stars as part of their NIL roster.