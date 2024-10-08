Nike's 'What the Duck' Dunks: Oregons' NIL Game-Changer
In a game-changing partnership between Nike and the Oregon Ducks’ NIL collective, Division Street, the much-hyped “What the Duck” Nike Dunk Lows have sent sneakerheads into a frenzy. This latest release celebrates the University of Oregon’s rich sports history and makes a big difference for current student-athletes through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals.
Division Street, formed by a crew of Oregon alumni and big-time donors, including Nike co-founder Phil Knight and WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu, is all about opening up more NIL opportunities for Oregon athletes. They’re bringing their A-game in branding, sponsorships, and design to help athletes succeed on the field and beyond. The "What the Duck" Dunks are a perfect example of that vision, with proceeds from these exclusive kicks supporting the student-athletes.
The sneakers are a nod to 25 years of Oregon Ducks uniforms, blending bold colors and iconic design elements from different eras of the school's sports history. The two “Home” and “Away” colorways pop with Oregon’s signature green and yellow, and there are cool details like speckled soles, feather prints, and even a tribute to the Ducks’ beloved mascot. It’s like wearing a piece of the Ducks’ athletic history on your feet.
Limited to 5,000 pairs worldwide, the "What the Duck" Dunks are already hailed as a must-have for sneakerheads and Oregon fans. With a retail price of $275, they’re more than just a stylish piece for your collection; they represent a decisive shift in how NIL can uplift student-athletes.
That said, the launch didn’t come without some chaos. The NYC release at Flight Club was shut down by the NYPD when the crowd outside the store grew out of control. People were lined up for blocks, and rumors about resellers and fake wristbands added to the madness. This delayed the in-store release, with a new date still up in the air.
As college sports evolve in new ways, Nike and Division Street are at the forefront, leading the charge with innovative ways to support athletes during and after school. The “What the Duck” Dunks set a new and creative way for a university to go out of its way to fund its student-athletes.