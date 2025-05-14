NIL Brings Another Less Talked About Issue to Young Athletes: Financial Literacy
Even with the impending changes, the era of Name, Image, and Likeness is here to stay. Student-athletes will now and forever be paid for their contributions on and off the field, for better or for worse.
The professional sports landscape has seen a drastic shift in compensation rates over the last two decades, with contracts creeping closer and closer to having a "b" at the beginning instead of an "m." The increase in pay has still not kept numerous former players from filing for bankruptcy or needing to sell championship rings or trophies, and that does not look to be getting better any time soon, with players being paid at an increasingly younger age.
In Texas, two House bills are making their way through the state's legislature. If they pass, they will allow high school athletes to benefit from NIL, much like their collegiate contemporaries. Giving 15-year-olds millions of dollars seems to be jumping the shark a bit.
Financial Literacy a Legitimate Concern in NIL Era
It is not exclusive to kids making millions through NIL; there are young adults in their early 20s, who do not have millions of dollars, in financial crisis because financial literacy is not something taught in schools, or in many homes. It is also not something that can be fixed by throwing more money at the problem.
NIL deals will continue to increase in value, even with the potential changes being deliberated on by the Supreme Court. Last year's highest-earning student-athlete was Shedeur Sanders at $5.1 million. While he is the exception to the rule, much like contracts in professional sports, there will always be someone wanting to top that number. What many fail to understand is that financial literacy is a behavioral skill, not a math problem.
Once kids at an even younger age start making millions, all bets are off. High school student athletes already make questionable decisions; handing them millions of dollars is a surefire way to have them in an early financial hole, leaving them in a major bind in the future. This is not even to mention the prep athletes who fail to translate their success to the next level.
At this point, the genie is out of the bottle. There is no going back to the era of athletes at any level being compensated for their contributions on the field.
Money is power, and with great power comes great responsibility. The federal government does not deem someone responsible enough to drive by themselves until they are 16. What makes them responsible enough to make more money than most of their parents have ever seen?