NIL Collective Garnet Trust Launches Innovative New Partnership: 1801 Media network
Garnet Trust's South Carolina NIL Collective announced a partnership with 1801 Media, The College Sports Company, and NOCAP Sports on Tuesday.
“This partnership with College Sports Co. and NOCAP Sports will take South Carolina’s NIL efforts to the next level,” Garnet Trust director of operations Jeremy Smith said.
This new launch will allow players to generate revenue for themselves without relying on booster donations. Furthermore, the network will drive monetary gains for players, as they will be able to generate revenue without this reliance.
All sports will be of focus in this partnership, but football and basketball will be prioritized.
“Through 1801, brands will now be able to support the athletes and their success while driving a real return on their marketing investment for their businesses. We’re bringing brands to the forefront of the fanbase," CEO of NOCAP Sports Nicholas Lord said.
The College Sports Company aims to oversee media and talent operations while simultaneously producing school content. Meanwhile, NOCAP leverages its NIL expertise to create the ideal blend of sponsorships, knowledge, and sales infrastructure, enabling South Carolina players to generate revenue and achieve their objectives.
The Garnet Trust has already made a name for itself in the NIL era. Indeed, as one of the first ever collectives to launch in July 2021, it has already signed 160 athletes.
In 2022, NOCAP and Trust partnered to give each member of the South Carolina basketball team $25,000.