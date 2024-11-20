NIL Content Educator Sam Green Expands AthleteCon to Queens Retreat
NIL content educator Sam Green shook up the industry over the Summer with her inaugural AthleteCon event, bringing together student-athletes from across the country with industry experts and brand partners to learn from each other, capture content and secure NIL partnerships in real-time. Following up on the breakthrough experience, Green has now expanded the concept to an exclusive "Queens Retreat" for 20 female athletes this December.
Kicking off at the Golden Roads Vineyard in North Carolina, the private branding weekend for women content creators - 21 years and older - will include custom content strategy from Green and NIL deals from brands like Dove, Slate Milk and Chipped Social.
"When NIL passed, female athletes like Livvy Dunne, Flau'jae Johnson and the Cavinder twins rose to the top, building multi-million dollar brands," Green shared with Sports Illustrated. "What set them apart was their ability to create advertisements for brands while also establishing their own personal brands. It’s time to celebrate female athletes as the content creation queens they truly are."
Outside of the content workshop and brand deals, the weekend will indeed be a celebration of female athlete creators with a vineyard tour, charcuterie board class and candle making session, among the activities.
“Now is the time for women athletes to rise, and we are excited to host these incredible women with endless opportunities ahead of them," said Golden Roads Vineyard owners Chad and Crista Guebert. "As parents of a 7-year-old daughter, we hope she will look up to these talented athletes as role models as she grows.”
At the AthleteCon event over the Summer, Green brought together 80 college athletes - from the likes of Clemson and Ohio State to Belmont and Elon - with more than 25 brands. Every athlete earned a paid partnership with Ghostfit Apparel while skin care brand Good Molecules awarded three deals worth $1,000 each, among other deals secured.
"The Queens Retreat will provide an incredible opportunity for the girls to be sponsored by female-driven brands like Dove, which has long championed empowering women to embrace their natural beauty," added Green. "Recently, Dove has committed to never using fake or AI-generated content in its advertisements, reinforcing its dedication to authenticity."
"I'm also excited to introduce the girls to cutting-edge, female-owned businesses like Chipped Social, a brand that offers press-on nails with a microchip embedded in them," she continued. "These innovative nails allow you to connect your social media profiles, website, or any personal initiative simply by tapping your nail to someone's phone. I can’t wait to see the girls create content live for these amazing brands. I’m confident they will feel supported and inspired by the initiatives they’ll be working with."
In addition to the "Queens Retreat," Green has already shared that AthleteCon 2.0 will return in Summer 2025, bringing NIL content education and meaningful brand partnerships to even more student-athletes across the country.