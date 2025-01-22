NIL Extends Into Natural Diamond Industry with AthleteGEM for Luxury Deals
AthleteGEM is leaning into the storytelling aspect of NIL deals, looking to bring a new twist to the natural diamond industry. In just one month, the company signed deals with over 100 student-athletes, creating the first group of athletes that will leave their mark in a diamond.
According to AthleteGEM's press release, the diamond industry needed a revamp, and the company stepped in to align with what the public is most focused on: collegiate sports. Their goal is to not only create amazing pieces of jewelry, but tie them to the stories of so many different athletes.
The angle that AthleteGEM is latching onto is this — rather than getting athletes to endorse a product, they are giving the athlete and the product a symbiotic platform. People love product, but the history of the diamond industry has shown that people also love a story and a legacy to become invested in.
COO and Partner at AthleteGEM Grant Sapkin called this whole campaign "true NIL," giving praise to the power that student-athletes will be able to wield with their life stories.
The list of athletes involved in the first cohort can be found here. Each story is also posted on their website, and the range of athletes involved is incredible. Both male and female athletes in different sports are represented, showing AthleteGEM's dedication to equal representation in the growing industry.
With the second cohort lauching on Feb. 1, AthleteGEM is working tirelessly to find another wave of athletes to throw into the spotlight. Fans and followers have even been encouraged to nominate athletes whose stories can inspire the masses. Just like the first cohort, the second will illuminate the experiences and adventures of the most deserving athletes.
The athletes themselves are encouraged to reach out to AthleteGEM to begin etching their legacy into a diamond.
Each athlete that goes into business with AthleteGEM is crafting heirlooms through responsibly sourced and ethically crafted natural diamonds. AthleteGEM collaborates with VD Global to uphold quality standards for each diamond while promoting a positive environmental impact worldwide.
AthleteGEM was founded by a former college athlete whose story directly translates to everything that his company stands for. Danny White has been a major player in the natural diamond business for over 35 years, and his new movement to celebrate the legacies of athletes will change the NIL game going forward.