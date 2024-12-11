NIL FanBox Platform Expands to Texas, Ohio State, Florida State & Gonzaga
With the sports memorabilia industry on absolute fire - garnering an estimated $32.4 billion revenue in 2023, per Market Decipher - one innovative brand is tackling the NIL space in a big way. After a very successful pilot program with the University of North Carolina, NIL FanBox is expanding their college sports collectibles platform to now include the University of Texas, Ohio State University, Florida State University and Gonzaga University, with more to come.
Positioned as the only university-approved, player-endorsed recurring collectibles platform, NIL FanBox delivers curated physical memorabilia boxes - featuring such items as autographed posters, prints, and trading cards - to fans’ doorsteps while also providing a scalable solution for schools that earns sustainable revenue for athletic departments and student-athletes alike.
Fans can scan QR codes in every box to unlock behind-the-scenes athlete interviews and to upgrade their plans to access rare memorabilia from legendary athletes of each school. This offering includes a “Living Legends” collection that features the likes of Vince Young at the University of Texas, Tyler Hansbrough at the University of North Carolina and Braxton Miller at The Ohio State University, among others.
“By creating recurring revenue opportunities at scale, NIL FanBox offers athletic departments a unique chance to engage fans beyond game day while subsidizing future player obligations," said Terry Comer, co-founder and CEO of NIL Fanbox. "Ticket prices, food concessions, and student fees are expected to increase next season as athletic departments absorb $20M in player payments stemming from the House settlement. The FanBox platform compliments these revenue strategies by offsetting player expenses via a more ‘fan-centric’ solution that strengthens fan loyalty at a time when it's needed most.”
According to the brand, NIL FanBox's pilot program featured an 80% retention rate with over $500,000 going to Tar Heel athletes and the athletic department.
“NIL FanBox is creating the future of modern fan engagement by bridging the gap between fans and their favorite college teams and players,” added Khalil Thompson, co-founder and Chief Experience Officer of NIL FanBox. “We’re proud to offer a platform that delivers fans unforgettable experiences while empowering athletic departments and student-athletes with sustainable, passive revenue streams.”