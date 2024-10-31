NIL Innovator LSU Hosts Student-Athlete Fashion Show
The LSU athletic department continues to be the leader in NIL innovation for their student-athlete population. It helps when you have a star-studded roster including Livvy Dunne, Flau'jae Johnson and past icons Angel Reese and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, however "NILSU" as they call the school is certainly doing things differently than their competitors and it's paying off for their athletes.
From a Prime Video docuseries shining light on their star athlete NIL earners to collaborating with their collective to bring Dunne's “The Livvy Fund” to life, supporting LSU female athletes, LSU is connecting dots and thinking creatively with their athletes in mind.
This week, LSU hosted their third annual "Sweats to Suits" professional dress fashion show hosted in Tiger Stadium. Participating student-athletes This educational event combined the fashion and sports worlds, emphasizing the importance for athletes to learn about professional dress and how fashion can play a role in building their own personal brands.
"Sweats to Suits" was sponsored by department store brand Dillard’s, who secured deals with all 26 Tiger athletes. Dillard's Campus Collective stylists helped the athletes pick out their fashion show looks, ranging from business professional attire to award show outfits.
"We are extremely grateful for Dillard’s and their support to help make the show as great as it was," said Katie Henderson, NIL Athlete Marketing Manager. "Sweats to Suits was more than a fashion show. It allowed student-athletes to learn how to present themselves and their brand in the best possible way, while also showcasing how others have integrated their unique styles, inspiring them to do the same."
In addition to Dillard's, the event hosted local and national brands that are interested in collaborating with LSU athletes, so the networking opportunities extended well beyond just a fashion show.
With college basketball and gymnastics seasons to come, expect LSU stars Dunne and Johnson to remain among the top NIL earners across any sport.