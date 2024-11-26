NIL Leader Partners With Movember to Increase Mental Health Awareness in Sports
The leading company in NIL, Opendorse, has just announced their partnership with Movember in an effort to increase mental health services to student-athletes.
Mental health support and suicide prevention resources will be more readily available for participating student-athletes through their program, MindMoves. Although Movember is most known for its involvement in men's mental health awareness, their support and resources will be available to athletes of all genders, globally.
Throughout the world, student-athletes will have access to support teams and online resources to become educated in mental health practices, as well as undergo treatment themselves.
Movember’s Mental Health Literacy (MHL) Program will be conducted by Opendorse, using their work in NIL to influence the curriculum in universities. This program was specially designed for student-athletes to more effectively handle their unique schedules and situations. Collegiate athletes were involved in the curriculum development process in order to provide authentic input for the benefit of fellow student-athletes.
Movember's U.S. Young Men's Health Director, Michelle Carlson, gave a nicely wrapped summary of the partnership: "By partnering with Opendorse, we are thrilled to be able to develop a mental health program that meets the unique needs of collegiate athletes embedded in the NIL landscape and connects them to vital mental health resources. Together, we will be able to make a real difference in supporting the well-being of college athletes."
NIL deals will work its way into this partnership by allowing students to work as on-campus ambassadors for the numerous mental health programs. In the existing partnership between Movember and Opendorse, the MindMoves program was first created for other Men's Health campaigns, but it will make its way to provide a platform for universities and athletic programs. MindMoves is more centrally focused on the educational efforts to ensure that caregivers and ambassadors are well-equipped to handle campaigning situations with delicate hands.
Access to mental health resources has not gone unnoticed by athletes. This partnership will allow for more accessible programs; something that many student-athletes have wanted to be apart of.
Opendorse is an athlete's first stop when they are getting their foot in the door for an NIL path, and the expanding network that Opendorse has built will benefit athletes. Through immersive programs and network connections, Opendorse truly opens doors for any and all collegiate athletes.
Movember is, of course, centered around mental health awareness and treatment, but they also value the implications of research and development. Their efforts will continue with the student-athletes to, once again, teach these students how to be advocates for their teammates and peers.
Athletes that get behind Opendorse and Movember will experience the full scope of how mental health issues can get swept under the rug. With financial and corporate support, student-athletes can choose to represent this worthy cause while also reaping the benefits of an NIL deal.
Movember will not let their hardwork and dedication go unnoticed.