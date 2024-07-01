NIL Rising Superstar Becomes Youngest U.S. Male Track Olympian Ever
With the 2024 Olympic Games officially getting underway on July 26, there are some new faces that are going to be introduced to the world stage throughout the ceremonial event.
Before then, though, the United States had their Olympic trials where athletes compete across all sports to make their way onto the team. Since the summer Olympics occur every four years, this is a stressful and exciting time for everyone looking to be part of the Paris games.
Coming into the track and field competition, the United States are expected to be the favorites across multiple events and could finally deliver a dominant showing in the sprinting events that have been dominated by Jamaica for roughly the past decade-and-a-half.
Before they arrive in Paris, an incredible story came out of the U.S. trials.
Quincy Wilson, 16 years old, became the youngest male to ever make the United States Olympic track team when he was officially added to the Team USA relay pool.
He broke the under-18 world record for the 400-meter dash when he ran the distance in 44.66 seconds. He then followed that up with a 44.59 second performance in the semifinals that got him into the finals to see if he could be part of the team in that event.
Wilson finished sixth, running a 44.94, that kept him from automatically qualifying.
But, the committee decided to include him in the pool for the 4x400-meter relay event, that will officially allow him to be the youngest United States male track athlete to ever appear in the Olympic Games.
"When I got the call, I was like, I was ecstatic. I started running around the house. It was just a moment for me because everybody dreams about going to the Olympics as a young kid," he told ESPN.
Wilson bested a 42-year-old record and beat it twice in three races.
He also is a rising star in the NIL space, signing with New Balance at 15 years old to become part of their track and field brand.
Now, one year later, he has made history in the sport he could become a major name in by the time he enters his prime.
"I remember I see Justin Gatlin and Usain Bolt go head-to-head and I was just like, 'I want to be up there one day.' And I told my mom, dad, and now, it's the dream come true ... When you dream about it a lot, it does come true when you put your work to it," he said.
Wilson has been a prodigy at the junior level and will now have the opportunity to do something on the biggest stage at the Paris Games in 2024.