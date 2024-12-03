NIL Sensations Cavinder Twins Highlight Lionel Messi’s Stanley Collaboration
Iconic drinkwear brand Stanley is a mainstay across college campuses - and in NIL campaigns - now releasing two new tumbler products with the help of some of the most popular and prolific student-athletes on and off the field.
To support the highly-anticipated launch of Stanley's Lionel Messi collaboration, the brand collaborated with Miami-based college athletes and top soccer players around the country - in a coordinated effort through NIL agency Postgame - to promote the Inter Miami FC’s superstar and global icon's Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler.
Headlined by NIL powerhouses and University of Miami basketball duo the Cavinder Twins - who wre named to Forbes' 30 under 30 list the full roster of athletes promoting the Messi x Stanley collaboration includes:
• Jason Bucknor, University of Michigan Soccer
• Roberto Burlew, University of Wisconsin Soccer
• Haley Cavinder, University of Miami Women’s Basketball
• Hanna Cavinder, University of Miami Women’s basketball
• Madison Landers, University of Miami Soccer
• Gisselle Kozarski, University of Miami Soccer
• Kenlee Newcom, Western Kentucky University Soccer
• Shae O'Rourke, Texas A&M Soccer
• Maximo Rivano, University of Tampa Soccer
• Anna Amara, Nelson University Soccer
The Cavinders previously collaborated with Stanely to promote the brand's IceFlow bottle and count the likes of Under Armour, Slate Milk, GHOST, Hustle Beauty, Boost Mobile, Champs Sports, Raising Cane’s, Intuit TurboTax, WWE, PSD Underwear, Six Star Pro Nutrition, Caktus AI, among their many NIL brand partners.
Postgame managed talent recruitment, content creation support and deliverable organization for the Stanley campaign, that featured star athlete creators - like Michigan soccer star Jason Bucknor - who counts more than 237K followers on TikTok with another 37K on Instagram.
“Growing up as a soccer player, I've been a fan of Messi’s game," Bucknor shared. "Being able to collaborate with Stanley on this special drop featuring one of my favorite players is a true pleasure."
In addition to the Messi launch, Stanley collaborated with Postgame to curate a roster of star athletes across the country to help support the release of a new Quencher ProTour.
A who's who of football players, basketball stars and more are involved in this aspect of the Stanely campaign, including:
• Madison Booker, University of Texas Women’s Basketball
• Jaxson Dart, University of Mississippi Football
• Caden Davis, Ohio State University Football
• Kayla Dicello, University of Florida Gymnastics
• Emma Koabel, Duke University Women’s Basketball
• Kaia Harding, Liberty University Field Hockey
• Rori Harmon, University of Texas Women’s Basketball
Both new Stanley products are available now via www.stanley1913.com.