NIL Star and Texas Longhorns Quarterback Projected to Eye 2025 Transfer Move
The Texas Longhorns will have a big question to answer following the 2024 college football season.
At the beginning of the season, Quinn Ewers was widely expected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That would open up the door for Arch Manning to become the starting quarterback for Texas.
However, Ewers has struggled in a big way this season. It seems very likely that he'll come back for one more year of college football to try and improve his draft stock again.
Of course, that will mean that Texas will have to choose. Do they bring Ewers back for another season or do they give the starting job to Manning knowing that Ewers will transfer?
More than likely, they would stick with Manning and Ewers would transfer.
Wynston Wilcox of FanSided has projected that Ewers will hit the transfer portal this offseason. He believes that the Longhorns are committed to Manning being their quarterback in 2025.
Ewers would quickly become one of the most coveted plaeyrs in the transfer portal.
Not only has he flashed major talent on the field, he is also one of the highest-paid NIL athletes in college football.
Currently, Ewers is ranked No. 13 among all NIL athletes. When it comes to college football NIL athletes specifically, he holds the No. 7 ranking, according to On3.
If he does hit the transfer market, there will be quite a few teams looking to use their NIL funds in order to land a commitment from him.
So far this season with Texas, Ewers has completed 67.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,307 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also scored one touchdown on the ground.
Those aren't the numbers that he was targeting. He was expected to have a much bigger season than he has been able to turn in.
While he could still enter the NFL Draft and try his chances, Ewers returning for one more year and putting up bigger production would make a lot of sense. He has dropped so far in the quarterback rankings this year that there is no telling how far he could slip in the 2025 NFL Draft.
At least for now, it sure looks like Ewers could end up opting to test the transfer market and see who wants to bring him onboard.