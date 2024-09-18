NIL Stars Watkins, Hunter Among Sports Illustrated's "Most Influential Figures in Sports"
Two of the most prolific student-athletes in the NIL era - both in and out of their respective stadiums - are USC basketball's JuJu Watkins and Colorado football's Travis Hunter. The duo has added another major accolade to their growing resumes as they've been named members of Sports Illustrated's Power List "Most Influential Figures in Sports" roster.
Watkins and Hunter join a group of global icons including the likes of LeBron James, Leo Messi, Simone Biles, Tiger Woods, Tom Brady, A'ja Wilson and Patrick Mahomes, among others. LSU basketball and hip hop star Flau'jae Johnson was featured in the "Influencers" section, featuring such names as Stephen A. Smith, Lewis Hamilton and Paris Olympics breakout rugby star Ilona Maher.
The Power List issue features WNBA rookie sensation and former NIL trailblazer Angel Reese on the cover. The former LSU National Champion is included in Prime Video's NIL docuseries "Money Game," that highlights how Tiger stars - such as Livvy Dunne, Jayden Daniels, Johnson and Reese - have successfully navigated the changing landscape of college sports.
Watkins finished her freshman season at USC last year as a first-time All-American, the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award and the nation's second-leading scorer, behind Iowa's Caitlin Clark who was also featured in SI's Power List. On the NIL front, she has partnerships with the likes of Nike, AT&T, Poppi and RITZ Crackers, CELSIUS and NerdWallet.
Hunter is on a tear to start this season for Colorado, dominating on both sides of the ball. He currently has 30 receptions for 342 yards and 5 touchdowns while also hauling in an interception on defensive. He boasts brand deals with EA Sports, United Airlines, JLab, CELSIUS and NerdWallet, as well.
Colorado next faces Baylor for the Buffaloes' Homecoming Game Saturday at 8PM ET on FOX.