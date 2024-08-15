NIL Store Drops Throwback Jerseys Just in Time for Football Season
The NIL Store has revealed a brand new throwback jersey offering for twenty-four schools nationwide. The jerseys will feature a mesh concept reminiscent of nineties-style uniforms and bear the number of current college players, with dozens of players on every team included in the release. Like every product the NIL Store Network offers, athletes will receive industry-leading royalty payments on the merchandise sold.
The limited edition jerseys are sold on a pre-order system and are only available for purchase until August 26th. The new line features four programs ranked in the AP Preseason Poll: Missouri (11), Utah (12), LSU (13), and Iowa (25), alongside other prominent programs such as Florida, Nebraska, Colorado, and Arkansas. Also included in the launch is perennial FCS Powerhouse North Dakota State. A full list of throwback offerings can be found here.
With week zero less than ten days away, palpable excitement is sweeping the country for the return of college sports — and football season more broadly. The NIL Store is thriving by helping athletes cash in and ensuring fans have the game-day gear they need for the fall.