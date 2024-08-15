Name Image Likeness

NIL Store Drops Throwback Jerseys Just in Time for Football Season

The new limited edition line will include twenty-four programs across the nation

Noah Henderson

Sep 9,1995; East Lansing, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Lawrence Phillips (1) in action against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anne Ryan-USA TODAY Sports
The NIL Store has revealed a brand new throwback jersey offering for twenty-four schools nationwide. The jerseys will feature a mesh concept reminiscent of nineties-style uniforms and bear the number of current college players, with dozens of players on every team included in the release. Like every product the NIL Store Network offers, athletes will receive industry-leading royalty payments on the merchandise sold.

The limited edition jerseys are sold on a pre-order system and are only available for purchase until August 26th. The new line features four programs ranked in the AP Preseason Poll: Missouri (11), Utah (12), LSU (13), and Iowa (25), alongside other prominent programs such as Florida, Nebraska, Colorado, and Arkansas. Also included in the launch is perennial FCS Powerhouse North Dakota State. A full list of throwback offerings can be found here

With week zero less than ten days away, palpable excitement is sweeping the country for the return of college sports — and football season more broadly. The NIL Store is thriving by helping athletes cash in and ensuring fans have the game-day gear they need for the fall. 

NOAH HENDERSON

Professor Noah Henderson teaches in the sport management department at Loyola University Chicago. Outside the classroom, he advises companies, schools, and collectives on Name, Image, and Likeness best practices. His academic research focuses on the intersection of law, economics, and social consequences regarding college athletics, NIL, and sports gambling. Before teaching, Prof. Henderson was part of a team that amended Illinois NIL legislation and managed NIL collectives at the nation’s most prominent athletic institutions while working for industry leader Student Athlete NIL. He holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois College of Law in Urbana-Champaign and a Bachelor of Economics from Saint Joseph’s University, where he was a four-year letter winner on the golf team. Prof. Henderson is a native of San Diego, California, and a former golf CIF state champion with Torrey Pines High School. Outside of athletics, he enjoys playing guitar, hanging out with dogs, and eating California burritos. You can follow him on Twitter: @NoahImgLikeness. 

